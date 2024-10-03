Amazon To Hire 250,000 Seasonal Workers For Holiday Shopping Season

Amazon has announced plans to hire 250,000 transportation and warehouse workers for the upcoming holiday shopping season, maintaining the same staffing level as last year.

Amazon has announced plans to hire 250,000 transportation and warehouse workers for the upcoming holiday shopping season, maintaining the same staffing level as last year. This decision comes as e-commerce sales are projected to surpass overall holiday spending in the last quarter of 2024.

Consistent Staffing Amid Increased Demand

Sandy Gordon, vice president of Global Operations Employee Experience at Amazon, stated, “Although there is an anticipated increase in the demand and the volume, we feel like the 250,000 is the right number to continue to grow and advance with our operations.” The hiring will cover roles in sort centers, fulfillment centers, and delivery stations, though specifics on the distribution of these positions remain unclear. Notably, transport employees do not include those from delivery service partners.

Record E-Commerce Spending Expected

Online holiday shoppers are anticipated to spend a record $240.8 billion this season, marking a 4.9% increase from last year. In contrast, overall holiday spending is projected to rise by only 3.2%, according to forecasts from Mastercard.

Competitive Landscape

While Amazon’s hiring numbers remain unchanged, the company is still ahead of competitors like Target, which plans to add 100,000 seasonal workers. Despite the flat hiring figures, Amazon continues to lead in workforce expansion during this peak shopping period.

Retail Job Market Trends

The broader retail sector is navigating a slower labor market, with estimates suggesting that U.S. retailers will add about 520,000 jobs this holiday season. This figure reflects a decline from the 564,200 new positions filled last year, indicating a shift in hiring practices amidst changing economic conditions.

Labor Relations Issues

Amazon’s announcement follows recent developments involving the National Labor Relations Board, which has classified the company as a “joint employer” of drivers for contractor Battle Tested Strategies (BTS). This classification comes after BTS drivers voted to unionize with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters last year. An Amazon spokesperson responded to the situation, asserting that the Teamsters have “misrepresented the facts” regarding alleged retaliatory actions against BTS for the drivers’ unionization efforts.

