Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Dam Capital Advisors IPO Closes Today: Retail Segment Leads Oversubscription

Dam Capital Advisors IPO, closing on December 23, saw over seven times subscription led by retail investors at 9.16 times. The issue is fully OFS, with a GMP of Rs 160 indicating a 56% gain. Listing is expected on December 27, 2024.

Dam Capital Advisors IPO Closes Today: Retail Segment Leads Oversubscription

Today marks the last day of auction for subscribing to Dam Capital Advisors IPO, which opened for public bidding on December 19, 2024; it closes today, December 23. Interest for this offering of Rs 840.25 crore is considerable; overall subscription rate as of now is much above seven times.

Retail investors have subscribed 9.16 times themselves for this offer, hot on the heels of the Non-Institutional Investor (NII) segment, which has subscribed 11.56 times after the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), which do not seem to show much enthusiasm with a mere 0.07 times.

This IPO is 100% OFS and contains about 2.97 crore shares, which means the company shall not receive any money from this issue. The pricing band set is Rs 269-283 per share while the minimum lot size for retail investors to bid is 53 shares, which will mean an investment of Rs 14,999.

For Small Non-Institutional Investors (sNII) the minimum application size is 14 lots (742 shares) amounting towards Rs 209,986, while a Large Non-Institutional Investor (bNII) needs a minimum of 67 lots for applying (3,551 shares), at a cost of Rs 10,04,933.

GMP and Listing Details

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) stands at Rs 160 for Dam Capital Advisors IPO as of December 23, 2024. In other words, it gives an estimated listing price of Rs 443 apiece, with a possible premium of 56.54% at the upper price band of Rs 283.

Share allotment is scheduled to complete on December 24, 2024, following which applicants will be able to check the application status on the registrar’s website, Link Intime India Private Ltd. The shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE on December 27, 2024.

The IPO’s book-running lead manager is Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar.

ALSO READ: GST Explained: What GST Means For The Economy, Corporates, And The Common Man

Filed under

Dam Capital Advisors IPO Dam Capital IPO price band Dam Capital IPO subscription Nuvama Wealth Management

Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is Daniel Duggan? Ex Fighter Pilot Accused Of Training Chinese Military To Be Extradited To US

Who Is Daniel Duggan? Ex Fighter Pilot Accused Of Training Chinese Military To Be Extradited...

Hyderabad Court Grants Bail To 6 Accused In Vandalism At Allu Arjun’s House

Hyderabad Court Grants Bail To 6 Accused In Vandalism At Allu Arjun’s House

Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana Registration Starts Today, Know How To Register

Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana Registration Starts Today, Know How To Register

Why Trump Wants to Buy Greenland After Warning About Regaining Control of the Panama Canal

Why Trump Wants to Buy Greenland After Warning About Regaining Control of the Panama Canal

BJP MLAs Move Delhi HC Again To Table CAG Reports

BJP MLAs Move Delhi HC Again To Table CAG Reports

Entertainment

Kumar Vishwas Takes Sharp Jibe At Sonakshi Sinha’s Interfaith Marriage- WATCH!

Kumar Vishwas Takes Sharp Jibe At Sonakshi Sinha’s Interfaith Marriage- WATCH!

AP Dhillon Sets Stage On Fire With Karan Aujla Hours After Showing Evidence Diljit Dosanjh Lied

AP Dhillon Sets Stage On Fire With Karan Aujla Hours After Showing Evidence Diljit Dosanjh

Taylor Swift Surprises Teen Fan With $5K Miu Miu Set In Hospital After She Called Singer’s Outfit ‘Tea’

Taylor Swift Surprises Teen Fan With $5K Miu Miu Set In Hospital After She Called

Is Justin Baldoni Addicted To Porn? Actor’s Past Comments Resurface Amid Blake Lively Allegations

Is Justin Baldoni Addicted To Porn? Actor’s Past Comments Resurface Amid Blake Lively Allegations

Kichcha Sudeep Using English Title For New Movie Sparks Backlash, Actor Gets Furious While Defending The Move

Kichcha Sudeep Using English Title For New Movie Sparks Backlash, Actor Gets Furious While Defending

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox