Indian textile exporters under stress amid festive demands due to US tariffs and weak demand: Report
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Indian textile exporters under stress amid festive demands due to US tariffs and weak demand: Report

Indian textile exporters under stress amid festive demands due to US tariffs and weak demand: Report

Indian textile exporters under stress amid festive demands due to US tariffs and weak demand: Report

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 16, 2025 15:26:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): The festive demand from the US for the Indian textile sector has worsened because of the 50 per cent US tariffs along with weak demand, making it harder to even raise prices, noted a report by Systematic Research.

The report stated that if the 50 per cent tariff remains, retailers may need to renegotiate prices with suppliers, and Indian manufacturers will likely have to absorb a significant portion of the cost increase.

“The US remains a key export market, accounting for 8-10 per cent of India’s RMG revenues, but recent tariff hikes are expected to limit growth in FY26. Export orders may be pressured as retailers negotiate sharper price points, compressing realisations for Indian suppliers,” the report added.

The report added that Indian exporters are already facing stiff competition from neighbouring countries, such as Bangladesh, which continue to enjoy lower tariff rates, putting India at a disadvantage in the US market.

The situation could worsen due to weak demand in US, making it even harder for Indian manufacturers to raise prices. Uncertainty is also growing due to inventory levels at major US retailers like Walmart and Target, although some improvement was seen in July. The upcoming festive season restocking in October will be important to watch.

The report added that even though other countries may not be able to replace Indian suppliers right away due to limited capacity, Indian exporters will still face pressure in the short term, as US retailers are likely to be cautious with their festive season orders.

The report highlighted that India’s advantages in value-added categories such as fashion apparel, embellished products, and complex stitching styles provide insulation, as competitors like Bangladesh and Vietnam have limited capacity in these segments.

“India’s integrated supply chain and ability to provide just-in-time deliveries also remain attractive for local brands, ensuring continuity of relationships even in weaker demand conditions,” the report added.

However, the outlook for the RMG (Readymade Garments) industry remains resilient despite steep US tariffs, because of domestic demand, the report added.

Emphasising the significance of internal demand, the report said, the domestic market, contributing 70-75 per cent of revenues, provides a strong buffer against external shocks.

“Rising discretionary consumption, supported by sustained economic growth, softening inflation, accommodative monetary policy, and GST cuts on low-ticket garments, is driving robust demand. Early FY26 trends in apparel sales and production indicate a healthy consumption environment,” the report added.

The report stated that RMG margins are expected to face modest pressure despite the tariff shock. Exporters would be required to absorb part of the cost, as US retailers are unwilling to shoulder the majority, leading to a sharing of the burden across the value chain, the report further added. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: export-marketfestive-demandindian-textilesrmg-revenuesUS tariffswalmart

RELATED News

Despite improved exports and reduced imports, trade deficit remains elevated in August at USD 26.5 bn: Nuvama
Big News This Diwali! 8th Pay Commission And DA Increase On The Horizon
Chairman, MATEXIL Welcomes Rectification of Inverted Duty Structure for MMF Textiles
GIBS Business School Bangalore Opens Applications for 2026 Batch: Flagship PGDM, BBA, and Newly Launched MBA Program
Indians Interested In Singapore Property? Here’s Complete Guide To Rules, Taxes, Approvals

LATEST NEWS

Google Gemini’s Nano Banana Trend, Here Are Prompts For Celebrity Style Polaroids!
Erasing the colonial past,creating a new history
Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Saree Craze Was Just The Start, Men’s Prompts Are Going Viral
Pradhan Sevak of Bharat: Narendra Damodardas Modi
Spain to quit 2026 Eurovision Song Contest if Israel participates
GST 2.0: A tax Reform that Strengthens India’s Armed Forces
Seva Saptah: How Bharat Is Celebrating PM Modi’s 75th Birthday?
"We're all facing a big disaster, there has been a huge loss to our lives and property": Uttarakhand CM Dhami
Charting India’s rise to the world’s third-largest economy by 2028
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Day
Indian textile exporters under stress amid festive demands due to US tariffs and weak demand: Report

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Indian textile exporters under stress amid festive demands due to US tariffs and weak demand: Report

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Indian textile exporters under stress amid festive demands due to US tariffs and weak demand: Report
Indian textile exporters under stress amid festive demands due to US tariffs and weak demand: Report
Indian textile exporters under stress amid festive demands due to US tariffs and weak demand: Report
Indian textile exporters under stress amid festive demands due to US tariffs and weak demand: Report

QUICK LINKS