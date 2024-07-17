India's Economic Growth Rate For The Financial Year 2024-2025 Is 7%: IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has increased India’s growth forecast for FY25 to 7 percent, up from the 6.8 percent predicted in April. For FY26, the IMF maintains its growth estimate at 6.5 percent. This update follows the Reserve Bank of India’s upward revision of the country’s growth forecast to 7.2 percent in June, up from 7 percent.

However, the IMF also cautioned that inflation in major economies is cooling slower than expected, which could pose a risk to global growth as interest rates might remain high for an extended period.

The IMF highlighted persistent services inflation driven by higher wages, as well as price pressures from trade and geopolitical tensions. It stated, “Services price inflation is hindering progress on reducing overall inflation, complicating efforts to normalize monetary policy. The risk of sustained inflation has increased, suggesting that interest rates may stay higher for longer.”