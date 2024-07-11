Dhaniya Row! Where Blinkit Gives It For Free, Zepto Selling It At Rs 131

One will not disagree if NewsX writes that the grocery delivery apps have made shopping for essentials super easy, letting you skip trips to the store. But a social media post by a Gurugram resident has gone viral for a surprising reason. He shared his shock at the sky-high price of dhaniya (coriander leaves) on the popular app Zepto, and it has everyone talking.

In a post on X, Harsh Upadhyay included a screenshot showing that 100 grams of regular coriander leaves, even after 22 per cent discount, were priced at Rs 131. Zepto also offered “Coriander Leaves Premium,” described as “aromatic” which cost even steeper at the price of Rs 141 for the same quantity.

Dhaniya 100 gm costs you Rs 131 on Zepto 🙏🥲 pic.twitter.com/u1La4duidU — Harsh Upadhyay (@upadhyay_harsh1) July 8, 2024

The video caption read, “Dhaniya 100 gm costs you Rs 131 on Zepto.” Since going online, the post has received a lot of attention, sparking a wave of reactions from internet users.

One user quipped, “hahaha. Everything is 4X, someone must be paying for them,” while another added, “Now no one will give Dhaniya Free! Dhaniya demands full Izzat (respect).”

Someone remarked, “Ghar baith ke sab kuch chahiye to pay karna padega premium. Local vendor agar 10 rs jayda maang le to cheekh nikal jaati hai (If you want everything delivered to your doorstep, you’ll have to pay a premium. But if a local vendor asks for an extra 10 rupees, people start complaining).”’

Zepto’s Respond

In response to Harsh, Zepto clarified that due to a technical error the pricing of some of the items surged as well as few of the item’s price decreased.

Hey @upadhyay_harsh1, we noticed your concerns, and here’s the lowdown on what happened. pic.twitter.com/szfQHzReO9 — Zepto Cares (@zeptocares) July 10, 2024

The Dhaniya story ☘️ pic.twitter.com/Al865Yco6v — Harsh Upadhyay (@upadhyay_harsh1) July 10, 2024

Blinkit Giving FREE Dhaniya

Those who grew up in Indian households would be aware that it is a common practice to ask for free dhaniya after shopping for groceries in the market. In a delightful nod to Indian household customs, Blinkit, the online grocery delivery platform, has introduced a novel feature: complimentary dhaniya (coriander) with vegetable orders. This innovation was spurred by a user’s nostalgic reminiscence of his mother’s wisdom and traditional market practices. Albinder Dhindsa, the CEO of Blinkit, has pledged further enhancements to the service, driven by user feedback.

It’s live! Everyone please thank Ankit’s mom 💛 We will polish the feature in next couple of weeks. https://t.co/jYm2hGm67a pic.twitter.com/5uiyCmSER6 — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) May 15, 2024

