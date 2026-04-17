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Home > Business News > Kabuni Secures Shane Watson as Super Coach, Reinforces Ambition to Transform Global Cricket Training

Kabuni Secures Shane Watson as Super Coach, Reinforces Ambition to Transform Global Cricket Training

Kabuni Secures Shane Watson as Super Coach, Reinforces Ambition to Transform Global Cricket Training

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: April 17, 2026 15:21:13 IST

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Kabuni Secures Shane Watson as Super Coach, Reinforces Ambition to Transform Global Cricket Training

Kabuni’s Nimesh Patel & Shane Watson

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17: Kabuni, the AI-powered sports technology platform redefining cricket training, today announced the appointment of former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson as one of its Super Coaches, marking a significant step forward in its mission to make world-class coaching accessible to players at every level.

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This collaboration brings together Kabuni’s cutting-edge technology with Watson’s deep cricketing expertise, creating a powerful blend of data-driven insights and real-world experience for aspiring cricketers.

Kabuni’s platform is designed to transform traditional net practice by capturing player movement and ball tracking in real time, translating it into simple, actionable feedback. With its unique “1% improvement” approach, the system focuses on small, immediate corrections that lead to meaningful performance gains over time.

By integrating voice, video, and visual cues, Kabuni ensures that feedback is not just data-heavy but intuitive and easy to apply, particularly for young and developing players.

With Shane Watson coming on board, Kabuni further strengthens its commitment to combining elite-level cricketing intelligence with accessible technology, reinforcing its belief that high-quality coaching should not be limited to professional environments.

Shane Watson, Super Coach, Kabuni, said:“What excites me about Kabuni is how it simplifies improvement. Cricket is a game of small margins, and the ability to identify and act on those 1% changes can make a huge difference. Kabuni brings clarity to training in a way that players at any level can understand and benefit from. I’m excited to be part of a platform that’s making high-quality coaching more accessible.”

Nimesh Patel, Founder & CEO, Kabuni, said:“Having Shane Watson join Kabuni as Super Coach is a huge milestone for us. His experience at the highest level of the game, combined with our technology, allows us to deliver a more complete and credible training ecosystem. Our goal has always been to ‘put a professional coach in every player’s kitbag’, and this partnership brings us even closer to that vision. In addition, great performance isn’t just physical – it’s mental. What we’re building goes beyond technique by capturing how elite athletes like Shane think, prepare, and respond under pressure, enabling Kabuni to bring that mindset to every player, anywhere in the world. It’s about giving athletes access not just to what Shane Watson would do, but how he would think in those moments. That’s a powerful unlock, and it’s where we see the future of coaching heading.”

Kabuni’s AI-driven platform leverages biomechanics, motion, performance data, and cricketing intelligence to provide personalised, real-time coaching insights. By comparing player movements with bio mechanical data drawn from the great players and teams of the game, it helps users understand not just what to improve, but how to improve it – without overwhelming them with complex analytics.

Building on its vision to redefine coaching through technology, Kabuni is also developing a first-of-its-kind AI-powered mental performance coach – modeled as a digital twin of Shane Watson. It will be like having Shane as your own personal mental performance coach, right by your side – wherever you are – guiding you through the moments that matter and helping you build the clarity, resilience, and focus needed to perform at your best, no matter the stakes.

As Kabuni continues to expand its footprint in India, the addition of Shane Watson signals a strong intent to build a globally relevant, technology-led coaching ecosystem that bridges the gap between grassroots and elite cricket.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Kabuni Secures Shane Watson as Super Coach, Reinforces Ambition to Transform Global Cricket Training

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Kabuni Secures Shane Watson as Super Coach, Reinforces Ambition to Transform Global Cricket Training

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Kabuni Secures Shane Watson as Super Coach, Reinforces Ambition to Transform Global Cricket Training

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Kabuni Secures Shane Watson as Super Coach, Reinforces Ambition to Transform Global Cricket Training
Kabuni Secures Shane Watson as Super Coach, Reinforces Ambition to Transform Global Cricket Training
Kabuni Secures Shane Watson as Super Coach, Reinforces Ambition to Transform Global Cricket Training
Kabuni Secures Shane Watson as Super Coach, Reinforces Ambition to Transform Global Cricket Training

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