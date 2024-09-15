Livpure Eying Over 1mn Subscriptions Within 4 Years

The company is targeting a turnover of ₹900 crore this fiscal year, representing a 60% increase from the previous year.

Livpure is making a significant bet on its water-as-a-service model, aiming to secure over 1 million subscriptions in the next four years as it ramps up efforts to provide affordable access to clean and purified water across India, according to Managing Director Rakesh Kaul.

In addition to water purifiers, Livpure also operates in categories such as appliances, mattresses, and sleep accessories. The company is targeting a turnover of ₹900 crore this fiscal year, representing a 60% increase from the previous year.

“India represents a vast market, and access to purified water remains a major challenge,” Kaul said. “Currently, only 7-8% of Indian households have water purifiers, highlighting a significant gap.”

To address the issue, Livpure introduced its water-as-a-service model four years ago, offering free installation of electric water purifiers. “Consumers only pay for the subscription service, which can be for one month, three months, six months, or twelve months, reducing the initial cost of access,” Kaul explained.

The company has already garnered over 250,000 subscribers in just three-and-a-half years and commands more than 65% of the subscription market. “We are not just looking at water purifiers as a product, but as a service. Our goal is to reach 1 million subscriptions within the next four years,” Kaul stated.

Livpure’s overarching mission is to make clean and purified water accessible and affordable to a billion Indians. To achieve this, the company is expanding its network. “Currently, we operate in 26 cities, mainly drawing business from larger urban areas. We plan to be in 50 to 75 cities in the next two to three years, eventually reaching hundreds,” Kaul said.

Reflecting on the company’s growth trajectory, Kaul shared that Livpure’s turnover grew by more than 57% last fiscal year, with a 45% increase in the first quarter of this year. “We are projecting a 55-60% growth this year as well, aiming for a revenue close to ₹900 crore,” he added.

Livpure recently raised ₹233 crore from M&G Investments and Ncubate Capital, and a significant portion of these funds will be used to expand its subscription base. “We will continue to invest in the subscription business, deploying capital for the free installation of machines at consumer locations,” Kaul said.

When asked about how the fresh funds will be allocated, Kaul estimated that around 40-50% would go toward subscription capex, 20% toward manufacturing capex, 15% for tech innovation and development, and another 15% for opening exclusive business outlets.

