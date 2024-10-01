Home
we-woman

LPG Cylinder Prices Surged, New Price Of 19kg Is 1,740

LPG Cylinder Prices Surged, New Price Of 19kg Is 1,740

Oil marketing companies have announced a price hike for commercial LPG gas cylinders, effective from October 1. The cost of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by ₹48.50, affecting businesses and establishments that depend on these cylinders. Following this revision, the new price for a 19 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi is ₹1,740, up from ₹1,691.50.

In addition to the larger cylinders, the price of 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders has also seen a rise, with an increase of ₹12.

This price hike will impact industries like restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments that rely on LPG for daily operations.

This follows a previous increase on September 1, when the price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder went up by ₹39, bringing the cost to ₹1,691.50 in Delhi.

While commercial LPG prices have gone up, domestic LPG cylinder rates remain unchanged, offering some respite to household consumers.

Filed under

LPG Cylinder LPG Price Hike

