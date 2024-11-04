Home
Wednesday, November 6, 2024
'Some People Benefit At The Expense Of Pulling Down Zomato Brand': CEO Deepinder Goyal

Reports highlighted that several packages bore manufacturing dates set in the future, sparking concerns over labeling accuracy at the facility.

‘Some People Benefit At The Expense Of Pulling Down Zomato Brand’: CEO Deepinder Goyal

Last week, government food safety officials conducted a raid on Zomato’s Hyperpure facility in Hyderabad, uncovering a discrepancy in packaging dates on food products. Reports highlighted that several packages bore manufacturing dates set in the future, sparking concerns over labeling accuracy at the facility. Among the items in question were 18 kilograms of button mushrooms, marked with a packaging date of October 30, 2024, which raised eyebrows among authorities and the public alike.

In response, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal addressed the situation on his personal account on X (formerly Twitter), clarifying that the labeling error had already been identified and addressed by Zomato’s warehouse team prior to the inspection. “Hello all – just want to clarify that the FSSAI team noted 90 packets of button mushrooms with an incorrect packaging date,” Goyal wrote. “These were already flagged by our warehouse team and were rejected during an inward quality check (QC).”

Goyal further explained that the issue stemmed from a “manual typing error” made by the vendor, who has since been delisted from Zomato’s supplier network. He reassured the public of Hyperpure’s strict adherence to food safety standards, emphasizing that the facility’s quality control measures were robust enough to catch such errors internally.

In addition to his clarification, Goyal highlighted Zomato’s commitment to food safety, noting that the Hyderabad warehouse had recently achieved an A+ rating in food safety standards during the inspection. “We are committed to upholding industry food safety standards and are focused on not compromising on product quality at any stage of the supply chain,” he added.

This incident underscores Zomato’s vigilance in quality control while addressing public concerns over food safety, as the company continues to prioritize transparency and industry standards in its operations.

Also Read: Nine Killed In Indonesia After Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki Volcano Errupts

