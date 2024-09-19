Home
Thursday, September 19, 2024
YES BANK And Paisabazaar Launch ‘PaisaSave’ Cashback

The PaisaSave Credit Card is designed to reward frequent shoppers by offering substantial cashback on everyday purchases, both online and offline, making it a must-have for the value-conscious customers.

India’s leading online marketplace for consumer credit and free credit score platform, has partnered with YES BANK, India’s sixth largest private sector bank, to unveil their co-branded credit card – YES BANK Paisabazaar PaisaSave Credit Card.

Key features of the PaisaSave Credit Card include:
* Cashback* of 3% on online purchases across popular platforms including Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart, Nykaa, Swiggy, Zomato, Tata Cliq, Ajio, among others
* After reaching a monthly cashback limit of INR 5,000 on online transactions, users will continue to earn 1.5% cashback* on further online purchases
* Unlimited 1.5% cashback* on all offline purchases, including in-store transactions
* Fuel surcharge waiver of 1%* at all fuel stations

The PaisaSave Credit Card provides an easy way for customers to save as they spend, especially on online transactions where cashback is accelerated to 3%. Whether shopping on popular e-commerce sites or paying at physical stores, the card ensures consistent savings through its unlimited cashback feature.
Additionally, customers can opt for a virtual YES BANK Rupay Credit Card while applying, enabling them to make UPI payments seamlessly, further expanding the card’s utility.
The card has no joining fee, and the annual fee of INR 499 can be waived off from the second year if users meet the spending threshold of INR 1.2 lakh per annum in the preceding year, making the PaisaSave Credit Card highly cost-effective for regular shoppers.

Anil Singh, Country Head – Credit Cards and Merchant Acquiring, YES BANK, said, “Our partnership with Paisabazaar aims to offer a credit card that meets the everyday needs of today’s consumers. The PaisaSave Credit Card provides cashback benefits for both online and offline transactions, helping customers save more on their regular purchases. By combining YES BANK’s financial expertise with Paisabazaar’s digital reach, we’ve created a simple, effective solution to enhance the overall banking experience for our users.”
Naveen Kukreja, Co-founder & CEO, Paisabazaar, said, “Our co-created strategy continues to evolve as we deepen partnerships across the ecosystem and strengthen our pipeline of superior, digital-only products that meet need gaps across consumer segments. Our latest offering with YES BANK is another step in that direction. Our co-created card PaisaSave has been designed for the new and young Bharat, making online purchases a rewarding experience for this aspirational and digital-savvy segment.”

 

Filed under

AJIO amazon flipkart Myntra Nykaa Swiggy Tata Cliq upi YES BANK zomato

