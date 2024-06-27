India Vs England T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Finals Live: India Continues Its Innings With Rohit And Suryakumar At The Crease

LIVE UPDATE

Jun 27, 23:30 IST : IND vs ENG Live

India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, and senior batter Suryakumar Yadav have accumulated fifty runs together. Rohit Sharma reaches his fifty in just 36 balls, while Surya continues to show his intent since the match resumed. India (113/3 in 13.4 overs) vs England in Guyana.

Jun 27, 2024 23:21 IST : IND vs ENG Live

HUGE SIX!

Rohit, the Indian captain, lofted the leg spinner for a colossal six over the bowler’s head after clearing his stance. Sharma is now nearing his half-century.

T20 World Cup semi-final, IND vs ENG: India (86/2 in 11 overs) vs England in Guyana.

IND vs ENG Live

India (77/2 in 10 overs) vs England in Guyana. Rohit (41*), Suryakumar (21*).

IND vs ENG Live

India (69/2 in 9 overs) vs England in Guyana.

IND vs ENG Live

Play has resumed in the Province stadium of Guyana after the inspection and the players are walking back to the pitch to start the game. India stands at 65 runs in 8 overs with the loss of 2 wickets.

IND vs ENG Live

Play to resume at 11:10 PM IST. IND vs ENG Live

There is a damp area within the 30-yard circle that the umpires are currently addressing. Rollers are being employed despite the sun shining brightly and all covers having been removed. However, the persisting wet patch remains a concern. Current Score: IND vs ENG: India (65/2 in 8 overs) vs England in Guyana Rain 🌧️ stops play in Guyana! #TeamIndia 65/2 after 8 overs. Stay Tuned! Follow The Match ▶️ https://t.co/1vPO2Y5ALw#T20WorldCup | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/BKfFD04FxV — BCCI (@BCCI) June 27, 2024

One of the most anticipated matches in this T20 World Cup is finally here as India and England face each other in the semi-finals of the World Cup series, it’s like a deja vu as both the behemoths locked horns with each other in 2022. The toss was delayed as the rain played in Guyana hide and seek which had forced the match officials to delay the toss, but eventually England won the toss and opted to bowl first.

With the sky cleared out and the sun shining bright the match began at 9:15 PM IST with no overs lost. India captain Rohit Sharma started off with a boundary in the first over, but the Indian team faced a massive blow as Virat Kohli lost his wicket in the 3rd over of the match to Topley, with just 9 runs in his basket. While Rohit Sharma was still on the pitch India had compromised another wicket and this time Rishab Pant had fallen in the 5th over. The wicket came at a very crucial time for England.

The rain has again played its hand halting the game in the 8th over of the match. This might come as a bad news for the Indian cricket team who had just garnered some momentum in the game after the powerplay. Currently, India stands at 65 runs from 8 overs, having lost 2 wickets. The next field inspection is expected to be carried out around 10:45 PM IST.

Match players:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c& wk), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid

India V. England T-20 Face off history

The T20Is have witnessed India and England against each other 23 times. Where the Indian team has emerged victorious for 12 times, the English has won 11 matches. Although in T20 World Cups, the countries have clashed only 4 times and both have won twice each.

