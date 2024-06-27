India V. England T20 World Cup Semi-Finals Highlights: Toss Delayed At Guyana Due To Drizzle

India vs England Updates, T20 world cup semi-finals:

Deja vu to 2022 moments, Once again both the countries are pitted against each other in T-20 world cup semi-finals. The match is about to start but as of now its raining in Guyana. That’s why the toss for the game at the Provience Stadium has been delayed. According to the report of NDTV, AccuWeather forecast, the chances of rainfall to persist is about 50%, however there’s expectation that mid match the weather will improve.

Match players:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c& wk), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid

India V. England T-20 Face off history

The T20Is have witnessed India and England against each other 23 times. Where the Indian team has emerged victorious for 12 times, the English has won 11 matches. Although in T20 World Cups, the countries have clashed only 4 times and both have won twice each.

India V. England T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final History

