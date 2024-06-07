Dating Scam In Hyderabad: Men Are Lured To Visit Pre-Fixed Locations

Emerging reports suggest that numerous young men in Hyderabad are falling victim to a novel dating scam, leaving them saddled with astronomical bills. The scheme typically involves alluring women enticing men to meet at predetermined locations, only to leave them with no recourse but to foot five-figure expenses.

The modus operandi of this new dating scam in Hyderabad entails the female perpetrators targeting young men on dating platforms, arranging rendezvous at select pubs within the city. During these encounters, the women employ charm and extravagance, ordering pricey items.

As per accounts shared on social media by a civic-minded individual, one man encountered a woman through a dating app, who subsequently proposed a meeting. Upon their initial rendezvous, the woman escorted him to a renowned pub in Hyderabad, where she proceeded to order premium beverages, culminating in a staggering bill exceeding Rs 4,000.

A parallel incident of the scam involved another individual, who found himself liable for a bill amounting to Rs 16,000. Similarly, after connecting with a woman on a dating app, he agreed to meet her at the Hitech Metro Station. Subsequently, she escorted him to a club where she proceeded to order extravagant drinks, leading to the exorbitant bill. With the surfacing of such accounts, it is anticipated that additional victims may step forward to share their harrowing experiences.

While the financial ramifications are substantial, the potential involvement of club proprietors in the scam remains unclear.

