Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 7, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Eco Hotels Aims For Profitability By FY26, Acquires Three Properties

Focused on developing eco-friendly accommodations with a zero carbon footprint, Eco Hotels is on track to reach a capacity of 400 rooms by the end of the month.

Eco Hotels Aims For Profitability By FY26, Acquires Three Properties

Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd aims to achieve profitability by the end of the next fiscal year and has recently acquired three properties with a total of around 178 rooms, as stated in a company announcement.

Focused on developing eco-friendly accommodations with a zero carbon footprint, Eco Hotels is on track to reach a capacity of 400 rooms by the end of the month.

CFO Vikram Doshi expressed the company’s commitment to becoming profitable by March 2026 and its ambition to establish itself as one of India’s leading hotel chains.

In its inaugural year of operations in India, Eco Hotels is setting new benchmarks in sustainable hospitality. The acquired properties include a 90-room hotel in Mysore (Karnataka), a 44-room hotel in Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), and another 44-room asset in Nagpur (Maharashtra). These acquisitions were recently approved by the company’s board on a long-term lease basis.

Additionally, Eco Hotels is finalizing deals for properties in Shirdi (60 rooms), Jodhpur (72 rooms), and Nagpur (37 rooms).

Operating on an asset-light model, Eco Hotels is focused on leasing. The company anticipates its total hotel capacity will exceed 400 rooms by the end of October, with ongoing due diligence for more properties in various cities.

The company aims to expand its presence across India and currently has properties in Rajasthan, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. Looking ahead, Eco Hotels plans to have approximately 5,000 hotel rooms within the next five years.

MUST READ: Chhattisgarh’s Bhupesh Baghel Lauds Military Efforts In Dantewada

Filed under

Eco Hotels Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd

Also Read

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports Rajat

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Lifestyle

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox