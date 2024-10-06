Eco Hotels Aims For Profitability By FY26, Acquires Three Properties

Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd aims to achieve profitability by the end of the next fiscal year and has recently acquired three properties with a total of around 178 rooms, as stated in a company announcement.

Focused on developing eco-friendly accommodations with a zero carbon footprint, Eco Hotels is on track to reach a capacity of 400 rooms by the end of the month.

CFO Vikram Doshi expressed the company’s commitment to becoming profitable by March 2026 and its ambition to establish itself as one of India’s leading hotel chains.

In its inaugural year of operations in India, Eco Hotels is setting new benchmarks in sustainable hospitality. The acquired properties include a 90-room hotel in Mysore (Karnataka), a 44-room hotel in Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), and another 44-room asset in Nagpur (Maharashtra). These acquisitions were recently approved by the company’s board on a long-term lease basis.

Additionally, Eco Hotels is finalizing deals for properties in Shirdi (60 rooms), Jodhpur (72 rooms), and Nagpur (37 rooms).

Operating on an asset-light model, Eco Hotels is focused on leasing. The company anticipates its total hotel capacity will exceed 400 rooms by the end of October, with ongoing due diligence for more properties in various cities.

The company aims to expand its presence across India and currently has properties in Rajasthan, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. Looking ahead, Eco Hotels plans to have approximately 5,000 hotel rooms within the next five years.

