Monday, October 7, 2024
Chhattisgarh’s Bhupesh Baghel Lauds Military Efforts In Dantewada

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel expressed his happiness after 31 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with police in the Maad area on the Narayanpur-Dantewada border and congratulated the security personnel.

On Saturday, former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said, “According to media reports, the dead bodies of 31 Naxalites have been recovered. The number is expected to rise. This is a big operation carried out by the jawans. I congratulate them.”

Congress leader T.S. Singh Deo also termed the encounter a “big success,” emphasizing the need to “mainstream violent ideologies” and work for the progress of the people. “This is a big success… We have been hearing for some days that a target has been set to end Naxalism in Chhattisgarh by December 31, 2026. This is a good and ambitious target; the sooner we mainstream violent ideologies and work for the progress, betterment, and development of common people, the better it will be,” Singh Deo told.

Meanwhile, the dead bodies of the 31 Naxalites killed in the Maad area on the Narayanpur-Dantewada border have been kept in a mortuary, and a search operation is underway in the encounter area. A total of 31 bodies of Naxalites have been recovered so far in the encounter that took place on Saturday.

MUST READ: MP’s Kuno National Park Reopens, But Tourists Wait To See Cheetahs

Police have confirmed that out of the 31 Naxals killed on Friday, 18 were men and 13 were women. “After the encounter, a total of 31 dead bodies have been recorded. Out of them, 18 are men and 13 are women… The detailed profiling work, which is still ongoing, will be looked into according to weapon recovery. We have recovered 1 LMG, 4 AK-47s, 6 SLRs, and 3 INSAS rifles. The final detailing is still in progress,” IG Sundarraj P stated.

Police have also recovered weapons including AK-47s, SLRs, and LMGs from the encounter spot. According to the police, a heavy exchange of fire occurred between security personnel and Naxalites, resulting in the deaths of 31 Naxals after the forces surrounded them in the forest.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his happiness and asserted that Naxalism will “end and peace will be established” in Chhattisgarh. He said, “Our forces have achieved great success. 31 Naxals have been killed, and this time our soldiers have broken the previous record of 29. Therefore, we congratulate our soldiers, salute their courage, and certainly, one day Naxalism will end here, and peace will be established in Chhattisgarh.”

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will chair a meeting to review security and development in Left extremist-affected states on October 7. Earlier this year, Amit Shah asserted that left-wing extremism would be completely eradicated from the country before March 2026.

ALSO READ: Indian army seizes huge stock of weapons, explosives in J-K’s Poonch district

