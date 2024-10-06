Home
Monday, October 7, 2024
MP’s Kuno National Park Reopens, But Tourists Wait To See Cheetahs

Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, India’s sole habitat for cheetahs, reopened to tourists on Sunday after closing for the annual monsoon season. However, visitors will have to wait longer to see the cheetahs, as the big cats have not yet been released into the wild.

After being extinct for nearly eight decades due to hunting, eight cheetahs were brought from Namibia to the park in September 2022 and placed in enclosures. An additional 12 cheetahs were imported from South Africa in February 2023 as part of the Indian government’s initiative to reintroduce the species to the country.

Covering 1,235 square kilometers, including a 487-square-kilometer buffer zone, Kuno National Park has reopened its doors, allowing visitors entry from 6:30 AM to 10 AM and from 3 PM to 6 PM, according to Park Director Uttam Sharma. The park currently houses 24 cheetahs, including 12 adults from Namibia and South Africa.

When asked about the timeline for tourists to view the cheetahs, Sharma mentioned ongoing discussions, adding that the final decision will be made by the Government of India, which is leading the inter-continental translocation project.

While all other national parks in Madhya Pradesh reopened on October 1 after closing on July 1 for the rainy season and wildlife mating, Kuno’s delay was attributed to severe rainfall in Sheopur district. The region experienced 1,323.2 mm of rain during the recent monsoon, significantly exceeding its average of 666.4 mm, resulting in damaged roads within the park, according to P.K. Raikwar, a meteorologist with the India Meteorological Department in Bhopal.

