The Plot to Kill Trump: What We Know and What’s Next
Former President Donald Trump returned to Butler, Pennsylvania, three months after surviving an assassination attempt.
“Exactly 12 weeks ago this evening, on this very ground, a cold-blooded assassin aimed to silence me,” Trump told the crowd at the Butler fairgrounds, marking his first rally appearance alongside Elon Musk.
Security was significantly heightened for Trump’s visit, with snipers stationed around the perimeter and an increased presence of local, state, and federal law enforcement.
A Senate investigation has uncovered major security lapses leading up to the attempt. The Secret Service, which recently saw its director resign, admitted it failed to adequately secure the area and could not identify who was responsible for various security tasks.
This special report, “The Plot to Kill Trump: Back to Butler,” delves into the investigation, law enforcement shortcomings, and what went wrong.
Trump supporters say ear bandages are ‘sign of love’
Several supporters of former President Donald Trump wore bandages on their ears to the third night of the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Members of the RNC’s Arizona delegation said they were wearing the bandages as a sign of solidarity with the former president after he survived an assassination attempt.
One supporter said she had bandaged her own ear to help Mr Trump “set a new fashion statement” and to let him know “how much we love him”.
Mr Trump has appeared at the convention wearing a bandage after he was shot in the ear while he was speaking at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday.
The former president is due to deliver a speech at the convention on Thursday, when he is expected to be confirmed as the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nominee.
TRUMP AND ELON MUSK ADDRESSING RALLY AT BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA
Former President Donald Trump made a dramatic return to Butler, Pennsylvania, this past weekend, where he narrowly escaped an assassination attempt just twelve weeks ago. Speaking to a crowd of thousands of enthusiastic supporters, Trump seized the moment to galvanize his base and make a fervent appeal for their support as he seeks the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump returned to Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, a city where he narrowly avoided an assassination attempt 12 weeks earlier. Speaking to thousands of supporters in this crucial battleground state, he called for their support in the upcoming presidential election.
Joined by notable figures like Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his running mate, Senator J.D. Vance, Trump passionately urged voters to help him defeat Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate in the November 5 election.
“We must put an end to her country-destroying regime and radical-left agenda,” Trump declared. He emphasized the importance of voting in a state that has become vital for both candidates this election cycle.
Trump criticized Harris for her record on issues such as border security and the economy, claiming she had imposed a ban on natural gas exports that hurt Pennsylvania’s energy workers. “Kamala Harris is a radical-left Marxist who lacks respect in Congress,” he asserted. He recounted how Biden had received 14 million votes, suggesting that Harris had none, as she dropped out of the race before the Iowa caucuses.
“She was rated lower than any other senator,” Trump said, accusing her of destroying everything she touched. He vowed that, if elected, he would secure the border and launch the largest deportation operation in U.S. history. “This is the most important election in our country’s history,” he emphasized.
Musk also spoke at the event, stressing the necessity of Trump’s victory to safeguard the Constitution and democracy. He urged the audience to register to vote and ensure that others do the same, warning that this could be the last election if they fail to act.
Musk criticized the opposition for attempting to undermine freedoms, including free speech and the right to bear arms, pointing out recent laws in California regarding voter ID. “How can we have a proper election without ID?” he questioned.
Senator Vance praised Trump for his commitment to democracy, asserting that Trump had faced significant threats, including assassination attempts, because of his political stance. He condemned Harris and her allies for attacking Trump in an effort to silence dissent and emphasized the importance of standing against censorship.
Overall, the rally served as a strong show of support for Trump and a call to action for his followers as they approach the pivotal election.