The Plot to Kill Trump: What We Know and What’s Next Former President Donald Trump returned to Butler, Pennsylvania, three months after surviving an assassination attempt. “Exactly 12 weeks ago this evening, on this very ground, a cold-blooded assassin aimed to silence me,” Trump told the crowd at the Butler fairgrounds, marking his first rally appearance alongside Elon Musk. Security was significantly heightened for Trump’s visit, with snipers stationed around the perimeter and an increased presence of local, state, and federal law enforcement. A Senate investigation has uncovered major security lapses leading up to the attempt. The Secret Service, which recently saw its director resign, admitted it failed to adequately secure the area and could not identify who was responsible for various security tasks. This special report, “The Plot to Kill Trump: Back to Butler,” delves into the investigation, law enforcement shortcomings, and what went wrong.

Trump supporters say ear bandages are ‘sign of love’

Several supporters of former President Donald Trump wore bandages on their ears to the third night of the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Members of the RNC’s Arizona delegation said they were wearing the bandages as a sign of solidarity with the former president after he survived an assassination attempt.

One supporter said she had bandaged her own ear to help Mr Trump “set a new fashion statement” and to let him know “how much we love him”.

Mr Trump has appeared at the convention wearing a bandage after he was shot in the ear while he was speaking at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday.

The former president is due to deliver a speech at the convention on Thursday, when he is expected to be confirmed as the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nominee.