Friday, January 31, 2025
Economic Survey Bets On Employees’ Mental Well-Being, Warns Against Over 60-hour Work Week

The Economic Survey's findings send a clear message to corporate India: reduced working hours and a focus on mental well-being could lead to healthier, more productive workforces. Organizations should consider the long-term benefits of work-life balance and prioritize employee well-being.

As the debate around long work hours continues to dominate corporate India, the pre-Budget Economic Survey 2025 has issued a stark warning about the negative effects of excessive workloads. The survey highlights research showing that long working hours not only harm mental well-being but can also reduce overall productivity.

The Dangers of Working Too Much: Health Impacts of Excessive Hours

The survey, released on Friday, draws on findings from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Labour Organization (ILO), which link working more than 60 hours a week to severe health consequences. Employees who spend 12 or more hours a day at a desk report significantly higher stress levels, with their mental well-being scores dropping by approximately 100 points compared to those who work two hours or less at their desks.

The survey explains that although working longer hours is often seen as a sign of productivity, the adverse health effects start to outweigh any perceived benefits when the workweek exceeds 55-60 hours. This point is backed by research from Pega F and Nafradi B (2021), which further emphasizes that excessive work hours harm both mental health and productivity.

Toxic Work Culture and Its Impact on Productivity

Beyond the number of hours worked, the survey also points out that toxic work cultures and poor managerial relationships are key contributors to absenteeism. Even in companies with positive work environments, employees tend to lose about five days a month due to stress-related issues.

Globally, mental health conditions like anxiety and depression lead to a staggering 12 billion lost workdays annually, resulting in economic losses of approximately $1 trillion (around Rs 7,000 per lost day in India).

What This Means for Corporate India

The Economic Survey’s findings send a clear message to corporate India: reduced working hours and a focus on mental well-being could lead to healthier, more productive workforces. Organizations should consider the long-term benefits of work-life balance and prioritize employee well-being to drive productivity and reduce the negative economic impact of stress-related absenteeism.

Key Takeaways:

  • Working 60+ hours a week can severely affect mental health and productivity.
  • Stress-related absenteeism leads to significant economic losses globally.
  • Fostering positive work cultures and reducing excessive work hours can help improve overall productivity and well-being.

Economic Survey 2025

