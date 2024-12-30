Sanjiv Ranjan Appointed Secretary General Of Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA)

Ranjan’s appointment to this leadership role signifies a step forward in India’s continued efforts to strengthen its maritime diplomacy. By leading IORA, Ranjan will work toward advancing collaborative initiatives with India’s maritime neighbors, contributing to the stability and growth of the Indian Ocean region.

Senior Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Sanjiv Ranjan, a member of the 1993 batch, has been appointed as the next Secretary General of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA). The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the appointment on Monday, announcing that Ranjan will assume the prestigious position shortly.

Strengthening India’s Maritime Diplomacy

The Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) is a vital regional organization that brings together countries bordering the Indian Ocean to enhance economic cooperation, promote sustainable development, and ensure regional security. As a key player in the region, IORA serves as an important platform for fostering closer ties among member countries, particularly in critical sectors such as trade, tourism, environmental sustainability, and fisheries.

What This Appointment Means for India and IORA

Ranjan’s appointment to this leadership role signifies a step forward in India’s continued efforts to strengthen its maritime diplomacy. By leading IORA, Ranjan will work toward advancing collaborative initiatives with India’s maritime neighbors, contributing to the stability and growth of the Indian Ocean region.