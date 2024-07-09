Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Urges States to Forge Collaborative Education System

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressed the inaugural session of the review meeting of the Department of School Education and Literacy with States and Union Territories on Tuesday. During his address, Pradhan outlined the roadmap for the next five years aimed at the holistic development of school education across India. He emphasized that education stands as a crucial pillar of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat and called upon States & UTs to collaborate towards achieving this goal. Pradhan highlighted the significant progress made in the education ecosystem under the National Education Policy (NEP) over the past four years, underscoring its pivotal role in transforming Bharat into a knowledge superpower and ensuring equitable and inclusive access to quality education.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)