Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Urges States to Forge Collaborative Education System

Pradhan addressed the inaugural session of the review meeting of the Department of School Education and Literacy with States and UTs.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressed the inaugural session of the review meeting of the Department of School Education and Literacy with States and Union Territories on Tuesday. During his address, Pradhan outlined the roadmap for the next five years aimed at the holistic development of school education across India. He emphasized that education stands as a crucial pillar of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat and called upon States & UTs to collaborate towards achieving this goal. Pradhan highlighted the significant progress made in the education ecosystem under the National Education Policy (NEP) over the past four years, underscoring its pivotal role in transforming Bharat into a knowledge superpower and ensuring equitable and inclusive access to quality education.

Speaking on the importance of education in Indian languages, Pradhan reiterated that NEP 2020 stresses the significance of mother tongue and all Indian languages in education. He urged for the continuation of NEP’s core principles: Access, Equity, Quality, Affordability, and Accountability in education.

Addressing the challenges faced by India as a youthful nation in the rapidly evolving 21st-century world driven by technology, Pradhan stressed the collective responsibility to establish an education system that is both rooted in tradition and future-oriented.

The Education Minister also emphasized the need for schools to adopt a holistic approach in enhancing technology readiness and fostering critical thinking among students. He called for collaborative efforts between States and the Centre to strengthen the education ecosystem and replicate successful practices from across all States/UTs.

Pradhan urged stakeholders in States/UTs to work cohesively to bolster educational capacities, promote a collaborative education system, and leverage education as a cornerstone of Viksit Bharat. He also highlighted the profound bond between students and teachers, emphasizing the crucial role of teachers’ capacity building in enriching the educational environment. Regarding competency-based education, he stressed the importance of enhancing skilling capacities to boost employability in alignment with evolving job market demands.

 

