Friday, August 23, 2024

HPBOSE Announces 2024 Class 10 Results: Student Tops with 99.86%

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the results for the Class 10 supplementary exams, conducted in July, for students who needed to retake one or two subjects. A total of 91,622 students appeared for the Class 10 Board exams this year, with 67,988 students passing and 10,474 placed in the compartment category. Approximately 12,613 students did not pass the exam.

The pass percentage for this year stands at 74.61%. Among the top achievers, Ridhima Sharma has secured the first rank with an impressive score of 699 out of 700, equivalent to 99.86%. Kritika Sharma follows as the second-highest scorer with 698 marks, or 99.71%. The third position is shared by Shivam Sharma, Dhriti Tegta, and Rushil Sood, each earning 697 marks, which equates to 99.57%.

For students and parents eager to check the results, they can visit the official HPBOSE website at hpbose.org. To access the results, follow these steps:

  1. Visit the official HPBOSE website.
  2. Click on the ‘Results’ tab on the homepage.
  3. Select ‘Matric July Result’ from the options provided.
  4. Enter your roll number.
  5. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

This year’s results have seen 92 students achieve top positions, with 72 of them being girls. The HPBOSE Class 10 board supplementary exams aimed to provide an opportunity for those who needed to improve their scores in specific subjects.

