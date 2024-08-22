Body of 10-Year-Old Girl Found in Kolhapur Sugarcane Field: Police Suspect Sexual Assault

Kolhapur, Maharashtra: In a tragic incident in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district, the body of a 10-year-old girl was discovered in a sugarcane field. Authorities suspect that the young girl was sexually assaulted before being murdered.

The victim, who had a disagreement with her uncle over her excessive phone use, left her home on the evening of August 21. When she failed to return, her worried parents initiated a search. Her body was eventually found by locals just 800 meters from her residence in Shiye village under Karvir taluka.

Investigation and Suspects

Upon learning of the incident, the police and a medical team promptly arrived at the scene. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and an investigation is currently underway. Shiroli MIDC Police Station in-charge Pankaj Giri informed IANS, “We have detained three to four suspects for questioning and are awaiting the autopsy report. I cannot provide further details at this moment.”

The girl’s parents, who work in an industrial unit in the Shiroli MIDC area, are devastated by the loss. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has vowed that the culprits will face strict action. “We will thoroughly investigate this case and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. The state government will extend all possible support to the family,” Fadnavis said.

The girl’s family, originally from Bihar, reported her missing around 10 p.m. on August 21. The police’s initial findings suggest possible sexual assault, and they have detained several suspects for further questioning.

Authorities’ Response

Maharashtra’s government has expressed its commitment to resolving the case and supporting the bereaved family. The investigation continues as officials work to uncover the full details of this horrific crime.