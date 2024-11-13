Prayagraj UPPSC Protest: Cops Register FIR Against 12 For Vandalisation

The protesters are determined to see their demands met, while the state government is trying to maintain order and keep dialogue open with the student community.

Protests have erupted outside the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) office in Prayagraj as candidates demand that upcoming exams be held in a single shift. The protest, which has been ongoing for two days, is centered on the demand for “one day, one shift” exams, a practice the students believe will make the testing process fairer and more manageable.

However, tensions escalated when some protesters allegedly vandalized property on Tuesday night, leading to an FIR being filed against 12 individuals for damaging barriers and coaching boards. According to Prayagraj Police, some of the accused have already been taken into custody.

Protestors Stand Firm on Demands

The protest began after students voiced their concerns about the format of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh PCS and RO/ARO exams. These aspirants have been calling for the exams to be held in a single shift, similar to past practices, as they believe it would level the playing field and simplify the process.

Despite discussions with UPPSC officials, who visited the protest site to explain the commission’s policies and invite suggestions from the students, the protesters remain resolute. They have vowed to continue their peaceful demonstration, bringing in more supporters and supplies to sustain the protest.

“We will not back down until our demands are met,” one protester stated, holding up a sign reading “One Day, One Shift.” The protesters believe that a single-shift exam will not only improve fairness but also reduce the logistical challenges of multiple exam sessions.

Political Firestorm: Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Government

As the protests gain momentum, the political landscape in Uttar Pradesh has become increasingly charged. Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav has sharply criticized the state government for its handling of the protest, calling it a failure to address the concerns of the youth. On social media, Yadav denounced the state government’s approach, calling the issue “Yogi vs. competitor students” and questioning whether the government would escalate the situation by targeting student accommodations with bulldozers, as it did in other instances.

Yadav went further, accusing the BJP-led government of distracting the public with communal issues, while ignoring serious concerns like unemployment. He posted on X (formerly Twitter): “The rise of the students will be the fall of the BJP,” and added, “They’ve used lathis and sticks, but not jobs for the youth.”

Yadav also pointed out the backlog of unfilled job vacancies and delayed exams, contributing to mounting frustration among young people. The political leader argued that the government’s failure to deliver on employment promises is fueling the current unrest.

A Growing Movement with Wider Implications

The protests in Prayagraj reflect a broader sense of frustration among students in Uttar Pradesh, many of whom feel that the system is not working in their favor. With the continued support of student groups and political figures like Yadav, the demand for a single-shift exam is now a flashpoint in the ongoing debate over unemployment and educational reforms in the state.

The situation remains tense, with both sides holding firm. The protesters are determined to see their demands met, while the state government is trying to maintain order and keep dialogue open with the student community.

MUST READ: Google’s Gemini Live To Soon Include Document Uploading, Contextual AI Features