RBSE Class 10th Result 2024: Where And How To Download , Expected Soon

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to announce the Class 10 board exam results soon. While the exact date and time have not been officially confirmed, media reports suggest that the results are likely to be declared by May 30, 2024. Students who appeared for the RBSE Class 10 board exams should regularly check the official websites, [rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in](http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in) and [rajresults.nic.in](http://rajresults.nic.in), for the latest updates.

How to Download Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2024

To check their results, students should follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website, [rajresults.nic.in](http://rajresults.nic.in).

2. Click on the link that reads ‘Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2024’.

3. Enter the required details such as date of birth and roll number.

4. The result will appear on the screen.

5. Download and save the result for future reference.

Websites to Check the Result

Students can access their results on the following websites:

– [rajasthan.indiaresults.com](http://rajasthan.indiaresults.com)

– [rajshaladarpan.nic.in](http://rajshaladarpan.nic.in)

– [rajresults.nic.in](http://rajresults.nic.in)

– [rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in](http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in)

Checking Results Without Roll Number

If a student does not have their roll number, they can check the results name-wise. A PDF file containing school-wise and exam-center-wise results will be available for download from the official RBSE website after the results are declared.

Minimum Passing Marks

To pass the RBSE Class 10 board exams, students must secure at least 33 percent in aggregate. The online results will serve as provisional marksheets, and students must collect their original marksheets from their respective schools.

Re-evaluation Process

Students who are dissatisfied with their results can apply for a re-evaluation. They need to submit an application and pay the necessary fees through their schools. The re-evaluation results are typically announced in July.

Credentials Required to Check Scores

Students need their admit cards or hall tickets, which contain their roll numbers, to check their scores online. The credentials required include:

– Roll Number

– Date of Birth

– Registration Number

Checking Results via DigiLocker

Students can also access their results through DigiLocker by following these steps:

1. Visit the DigiLocker portal.

2. Sign up with necessary details including name, date of birth, mobile number, email ID, and Aadhaar number.

3. Set a username and create an account.

4. Under the ‘education’ tab, select ‘Rajasthan Board’ and then ‘Class 10 passing certificate/result’.

5. Enter the roll number or registered mobile number to view the result.

Additional Information

– Last year, the overall pass percentage was 90.49 percent, with girls outperforming boys.

– Jhunjhunu district recorded the highest pass percentage of 95.70 percent in 2023.

– RBSE has not released a merit list for the past five years to shift focus from marks to learning.

Error Checking in Marksheet

After downloading the results, students should verify their marksheets for errors such as incorrect spellings, marks calculations, and pass/fail status. In case of any discrepancies, they should contact the school authorities immediately.

How to Check Results Without Internet

Students can check their results via SMS by typing RJ10 space ROLL NUMBER and sending it to 5676750 or 56263. For example, a student with roll number 987654 should send RJ10 987654 to 5676750.

In conclusion, students are advised to keep their admit cards handy and regularly check the official RBSE websites for updates on the Class 10th result announcement. Once the results are released, they should promptly download and verify their provisional marksheets and follow up with their schools for the original documents.

