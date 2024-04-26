In a rallying call to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi passionately urged all citizens to embrace their democratic duty by participating fervently in the ongoing second phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Emphasizing the pivotal role of a robust voter turnout in fortifying the democratic fabric of the nation, he underscored that each ballot cast is a potent expression of the people’s voice.

Urging everyone in constituencies voting today, in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, to participate in record numbers. A high voter turnout strengthens our democracy. I especially urge our young voters and women voters to turn out in great numbers. Your vote is your… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2024

Directing his appeal particularly to the vibrant youth and empowered women of the country, PM Modi exhorted them to converge in large numbers at the polling booths, wielding their votes as instruments of change and progress. His impassioned plea resonated with the profound belief that an active and engaged electorate forms the bedrock of a thriving democracy.

With voting currently underway for 88 parliamentary seats spread across 13 states, the prime minister’s fervent call serves as a clarion call for all to actively participate in shaping the future trajectory of the nation through the power of their ballots.