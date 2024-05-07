ECI Orders Immediate Removal Of BJP Karnataka's 'Controversial' Post By X

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a stern warning regarding the failure to remove a contentious post by the BJP Karnataka on a popular social media platform, despite legal notifications, including an FIR. The ECI has directed the microblogging website to promptly take down the mentioned post.

The directive was issued after the BJP Karnataka failed to comply with earlier instructions to remove the post. The controversial post, shared by the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on May 4, featured an animated video targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding the reservation issue. The post, captioned “Beware.. Beware.. Beware..!” in Kannada, drew sharp criticism and allegations of inciting violence from the Congress party.

Following a complaint lodged by the Congress with the Election Commission on May 5, the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka directed the BJP Karnataka to remove the post from its social media handle. However, despite the official order, the post remained visible on the BJP’s profile.

In response to the complaint, the High Grounds police in Bengaluru initiated legal action against top BJP leaders, including national president JP Nadda, IT cell head Amit Malviya, and state president BY Vijayendra, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident unfolds against the backdrop of ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, conducted in two phases. While 14 seats were contested on April 26, voting for the remaining 14 is currently underway. The results are slated to be announced on June 4.

In the previous 2019 elections, the BJP emerged dominant in Karnataka, securing 25 out of 28 parliamentary seats. The Congress and JD-S, who formed a coalition government in the state, managed to secure only one seat each.