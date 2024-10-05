Home
Monday, October 7, 2024
we-woman

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 Poll Of Polls: Exit Polls Predict Congress Lead In Haryana

Exit polls for the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 have begun, with early predictions rolling in after voting concluded today. The state witnessed fierce competition between BJP and Congress.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 Poll Of Polls: Exit Polls Predict Congress Lead In Haryana

According to recent exit poll predictions, the Indian National Congress (INC) is projected to be in the lead in Haryana’s state elections.

Exit polls for the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 by various agencies have started to pour in. Voting concluded in the state earlier today. In 2019, BJP won 40 seats in the 90-member assembly, falling short of the majority. The JJP, with 10 seats, became a key ally, helping BJP form a coalition government. Congress had won 31 seats.

MATRIZE Exit Poll Predictions For Haryana– BJP: 18-24, INC: 55-62, INLD: 3-6, JJP: 0-3, OTHERS: 2-5

PEOPLES PULSE Exit Poll Predictions For Haryana– BJP:20-32, INC: 49-61, INLD: 2-3, JJP: 0-1, OTHERS: 3-5

DHRUVE RESEARCH Exit Poll Predictions For Haryana– BJP: 22-32, INC: 50-64, INLD: 0, JJP: 0, OTHERS: 2-8

DAINIK BHASKAR Exit Poll Predictions For Haryana– BJP: 15-29, INC: 44-54, INLD: 0, JJP: 0, OTHERS: 4-10

PMARQ Exit Poll Predictions For Haryana– BJP: 27-35, INC: 51-61, INLD:3-6, JJP: 0, OTHERS: 0

JIST-TIF RESEARCH Exit Poll Predictions For Haryana– BJP: 29-37, INC: 45-53, INLD: 0-2, JJP: 0, OTHERS: 4-6

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, BJP lost five of the state’s seats, while Congress made a comeback, gaining five after a five-year gap. This election has seen fierce competition between BJP, Congress, JJP, and AAP.

Exit polls aim to gauge voter sentiments and are conducted by agencies such as MATRIZE, People’s Pulse P-MARQ, Dhruv Research, Dainik Bhaskar and JIST-TIF Research. In the 2019 Assembly elections in Haryana, most exit polls had predicted a significant BJP victory, with some projecting the party to win over 70 seats. However, the actual results saw a hung assembly, with BJP winning only 40 seats, and Congress with 31, far different from the predicted outcomes. Many of the 2019 polls overestimated the BJP’s tally and underestimated Congress’s. Seven polls predicted a BJP majority, while only one poll accurately forecasted Congress crossing the 30-seat mark.

For the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, exit polls predicted NDA to secure 46% of the vote share, with an estimated 6 ± 2 seats. The INDI Alliance was predicted to receive a similar percentage, securing around 4 ± 2 seats.  In these elections, BJP led NDA won five out of the 10 seats, with Congress taking the remaining five.

