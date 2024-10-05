J-k Assembly Elections: All Numbers You Need To Know

The 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly election was held in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir in five phases, from 25 November to 20 December 2014.

The Legislative Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are set to take place between September 18 and October 1, 2024, across three phases. The elections aim to elect 90 members to the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. Vote counting will occur on October 8, 2024, with the results announced the same day. The last assembly election was held in November-December 2014, resulting in a coalition government between the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with Mufti Mohammad Sayeed as Chief Minister.

Following Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s passing on January 7, 2016, Mehbooba Mufti took over as Chief Minister after a brief period of Governor’s rule.

In the third phase of the 2024 elections, a voter turnout of 69.65 percent was reported. This phase also marked a historic first-time participation for three communities—West Pakistan Refugees, Valmikis, and Gurkhas—who had been denied voting rights in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for 75 years. The Election Commission of India (ECI) stated that voter data would continue to be updated as polling parties returned, and detailed figures would be available through the Voter Turnout App.

Udhampur district saw the highest voter turnout at 76.09 percent, followed by Samba at 73.34 percent and Jammu at 71.40 percent. The lowest turnout occurred in Baramulla district with 61.03 percent. Overall, after all three phases, the voter turnout stood at 63.45 percent, which exceeded the turnout in the recent Lok Sabha elections. More than 39.18 lakh eligible voters participated in the final phase, with 61.38 percent turnout in the first phase and 57.31 percent in the second phase.

In comparison, the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections were held in five phases from November 25 to December 20, 2014, and 87 members were elected. This was the last election before the abrogation of Article 370, which led to the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories—Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh—in 2019.

The 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly election was held in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir in five phases, from 25 November to 20 December 2014. Voters elected 87 members to the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, which concluded its six-year term on 19 January 2020. The results were declared on 23 December 2014. Voter-verified paper audit trails (VVPAT) along with electronic voting machines (EVMs) were used in 3 of the 87 assembly seats in the elections.

This was the last assembly election before the territory’s special status was revoked, and Ladakh was separated as a Union Territory in 2019.

During the 2019 Indian general elections in Jammu and Kashmir, which took place across five phases from April 11 to May 6, 2019, the BJP and Jammu & Kashmir National Conference each won three seats, with BJP securing 46.24 percent of the vote share, while the National Conference garnered 7.87 percent.

2019 Indian General Election in Jammu and Kashmir

The 2019 Indian general election in Jammu and Kashmir was held for 6 seats in the state. Voting took place in five phases on 11, 18, 23, 29 April, and 6 May 2019.

This was the last general election before the state’s special status was revoked. Later that year, Jammu and Kashmir was reconstituted into two Union Territories.

Historic Voting Milestones

A remarkable aspect of the 2024 elections is the unprecedented participation of West Pakistan Refugees, Valmikis, and Gurkhas, who are voting for the first time in 75 years. These communities, long deprived of electoral representation in Jammu and Kashmir, now have a voice in the political landscape.

The third and final phase of the elections concluded with an impressive 69.65% voter turnout, demonstrating strong democratic engagement across the region. The Election Commission of India (ECI) confirmed this figure, while continuing to update data as field officers relay final numbers from polling stations. The commission also highlighted that district-wise figures will be available on the Voter Turnout App.

District-Wise Voter Turnout

Among the districts, Udhampur led the way with a record voter turnout of 76.09%, closely followed by Samba with 73.34%. Kathua, Jammu, and Bandipora districts saw turnouts of 73.34%, 71.40%, and 67.68%, respectively. Meanwhile, Kupwara recorded 66.79%, and Baramulla had the lowest turnout in the region at 61.03%.

Overall, the three-phase election recorded a total voter turnout of 63.45%. This percentage is notably higher than the turnout recorded in the recent Lok Sabha elections, further emphasizing the heightened public interest in the future of the region.

Phase Breakdown

The first phase of the elections, held on September 18, saw a turnout of 61.38%. This was followed by a 57.31% turnout in the second phase. The highest voter participation came in the final phase, recording 69.65%. In Jammu’s Marh assembly segment, 81.47% of eligible voters cast their ballots, with other segments such as Chhamb (80.34%), Akhnoor (79.73%), and Gurez (78.04%) also showing strong participation. The lowest voter turnout occurred in Sopore, Baramulla, where only 45.32% of voters participated.

Looking Ahead: October 8 Results

As the election process nears its final stage, all eyes are on the vote counting scheduled for October 8, which will reveal the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir for the next term. The results will not only decide the leadership of the newly restructured union territory but also shape its governance in a post-Article 370 era.

This election is particularly significant as it reflects the evolving political dynamics and the broader participation of historically marginalized communities. The increased voter turnout, despite security concerns and political tensions, underscores the commitment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to participate in shaping their future.

The 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections mark a critical turning point for the region, with a high voter turnout and the participation of previously disenfranchised groups. The results, expected on October 8, will set the tone for the political and social trajectory of the region in the years to come.

