Lok Sabha 2024 Election Results: Counting Of Votes To Begin At 8 AM, Will BJP Secure A Third Term?

The day the nation has eagerly awaited has finally arrived. Anticipation is at its peak as the counting of votes begins at 8 AM today, starting with postal ballots at all counting centers, followed by electronic voting machines and the matching of VVPAT slips with EVM results, according to the Election Commission. The looming question is whether the BJP will secure yet another third term or if the I.N.D.I Alliance will manage to topple the giant. This question will be answered today as the vote counting begins, marking the end of a mega polling exercise that has lasted for over two months.

The Lok Sabha elections were conducted in seven phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. Twenty states, including Delhi, voted in a single phase, while Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir polled in five phases. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal voted in all seven phases. Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tripura, and Manipur polled in two phases, Chhattisgarh and Assam had three phases of voting, and Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand saw four phases of polling. The results are pivotal for Congress, which is grappling with an existential challenge in the country. They will reveal whether the party possesses the organizational strength and leadership needed to challenge the BJP, having failed to secure even the main opposition party status in the last two consecutive Lok Sabha polls. Additionally, today's results are significant for regional leaders like Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, as well as several Union ministers such as Piyush Goyal, Bhupender Yadav, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Dharmendra Pradhan. Former chief ministers like Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Basavaraj Bommai, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Digvijay Singh, and Bhupesh Baghel also face crucial outcomes today. Exit Poll 2024 Predictions All major exit polls projected a massive victory for the NDA, with the BJP expected to surpass its own 2019 tally of 303 seats. Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results In 2019, the NDA surged to 353 seats, with the BJP winning 303 of them alone. The Opposition's UPA secured only 93 seats, with Congress accounting for 52 of those in the last Lok Sabha elections.