Lok Sabha 2024 Election Results: Counting Of Votes To Begin At 8 AM, Will BJP Secure A Third Term?

The Lok Sabha elections were conducted in seven phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. Twenty states, including Delhi, voted in a single phase, while Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir polled in five phases. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal voted in all seven phases. Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tripura, and Manipur polled in two phases, Chhattisgarh and Assam had three phases of voting, and Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand saw four phases of polling.
The results are pivotal for Congress, which is grappling with an existential challenge in the country. They will reveal whether the party possesses the organizational strength and leadership needed to challenge the BJP, having failed to secure even the main opposition party status in the last two consecutive Lok Sabha polls. Additionally, today’s results are significant for regional leaders like Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, as well as several Union ministers such as Piyush Goyal, Bhupender Yadav, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Dharmendra Pradhan. Former chief ministers like Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Basavaraj Bommai, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Digvijay Singh, and Bhupesh Baghel also face crucial outcomes today.
Exit Poll 2024 Predictions
All major exit polls projected a massive victory for the NDA, with the BJP expected to surpass its own 2019 tally of 303 seats.
Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results