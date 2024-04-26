Lok Sabha Election 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge Advises Voters To Remain Focused

Amid the ongoing polling for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge issued a fervent appeal to voters, urging them not to succumb to any deceptive tactics orchestrated by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Kharge emphasized that this election is not merely about selecting representatives but is a critical battle to safeguard democracy from the encroachment of dictatorship.

In a statement shared on his official social media handle, Kharge implored the citizens of India to heed the essence of the Constitution and the solemn responsibility attached to the act of voting. He cautioned against being swayed by falsehoods and distractions, urging voters to remain steadfast in their commitment to upholding the principles of democracy.

Highlighting the significance of the Congress party’s manifesto, known as ‘Nyay Patra’, Kharge underscored the transformative potential of the promises therein. He called upon voters to turn out in large numbers, emphasizing that their participation could shape the destiny of 140 crore Indians and pave the way for a future characterized by justice, equality, and inclusive growth.

‘We, the people of India’ – this soul of the Constitution of India, should reverberate in your hearts and minds, before you push the voting button. Do not forget that this is not an ordinary election. It is an election to protect Democracy from the clutches of Dictatorship.… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 26, 2024

Addressing the first-time voters directly, Kharge lauded their potential as catalysts for change and invited them to join the movement for democracy. He urged all eligible citizens to exercise their franchise diligently, emphasizing that every vote holds the power to effect meaningful change.

Voting for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections commenced at 7 am on Friday, marking another significant milestone in India’s democratic process. With 88 constituencies across 13 states and union territories participating in this phase, the electoral landscape reflects the diverse aspirations and voices of the nation.

While initially slated for 89 constituencies, the Election Commission announced the exclusion of Madhya Pradesh’s Betul constituency from the second phase due to the unfortunate demise of a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate.

Kerala and Karnataka emerge as key battlegrounds with 20 and 14 seats respectively up for grabs in this phase. Additionally, several other states, including Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, are actively engaged in the electoral process.

A total of 1202 candidates, including a notable representation of females, are contesting in this phase, vying for the trust and mandate of the electorate. With millions of male, female, and third-gender voters exercising their democratic right, the outcome of this phase holds immense significance in shaping the nation’s future trajectory.

As India navigates through the successive phases of the Lok Sabha elections, the collective voice of its citizens reverberates, reaffirming the vibrancy and resilience of its democratic fabric. With the third phase slated for May 7, the electoral journey continues, propelled by the aspirations and convictions of the Indian electorate.