Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: INDIA Bloc Leads In 41 Uttar Pradesh Seats; BJP Ahead In 237 Nationwide

In the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, significant shifts are observed as early trends emerge. In Haryana, the Congress is leading in five out of the ten constituencies, while the BJP is ahead in four. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading in one constituency, according to the latest trends from the Election Commission.

Key Leads and Contest Details:

Karnal : Former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is leading over Congress rival Divyanshu Budhiraja by 10,766 votes after an initial brief trailing period.

Sirsa : Congress leader Kumari Selja is leading by 35,084 votes over her BJP rival Ashok Tanwar.

Rohtak : Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda is ahead of BJP’s sitting MP Arvind Sharma by 32,252 votes.

Ambala : Congress’s Varun Chaudhary is leading over BJP’s Banto Kataria by 22,907 votes.

Gurugram : Congress’ Raj Babbar is ahead by 28,487 votes against BJP’s Rao Inderjit Singh.

Karnal Assembly Bypoll : Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is leading by 2,407 votes over Congress’ Tarlochan Singh.

National Scenario:

Uttar Pradesh : The Samajwadi Party (SP) is leading on 33 of the 80 seats, Congress on eight, and BJP on 36.

– Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni is trailing by 15,930 votes in Kheri against SP’s Utkarsh Verma.

– In Sultanpur, SP’s Rambhual Nishad is leading by 9,192 votes ahead of BJP’s Maneka Gandhi.

– Rahul Gandhi of Congress is leading by 50,589 votes in Rae Bareli against BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh.

– Union Minister Smriti Irani is trailing by 19,257 votes in Amethi against Congress’s KL Sharma.

Kerala : Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar is leading in Thiruvananthapuram against Congress’s Shashi Tharoor by 8,401 votes.

West Bengal : Trinamool Congress (TMC) is ahead on 32 of 42 seats, while BJP leads on eight.

– BJP’s Rekha Patra is trailing by over 42,000 votes in Basirhat.

– Congress’s Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is leading in Berhampore.

Odisha : BJP is set to win both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, leading on 72 of the 147 assembly and 18 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is leading in Hijili but trailing BJP’s Laxman Bag in Kantabanji.

Gujarat : BJP is leading in 23 of 24 seats.

– In Patan, Congress’s Chandanji Thakor is ahead with 137,539 votes.

Delhi : BJP is leading on six of seven seats, with Congress leading in Chandni Chowk by 4,293 votes.

Punjab : Sarabjeet Singh, son of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassin Beant Singh, is leading by 19,512 votes in Faridkot.

Uttarakhand : BJP is leading on all five seats, with former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat leading in Haridwar.

Mumbai : Shiv Sena (Uddhav Bal Thackeray), part of the INDIA alliance, is leading in three of six seats. BJP is ahead on two seats, and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on one. Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North) is leading.

Other States : Independent candidate Abdul Rashid Sheikh is leading in Baramulla by about 50,151 votes against National Conference’s Omar Abdullah.

Market Reaction:

The stock market reacted sharply to these trends. The Sensex and Nifty both witnessed significant drops at the opening, with the Sensex falling by 2000 points and Nifty by approximately 600 points. Currently, the Sensex stands at 74,000 and Nifty hovers around 22,600.

In conclusion, as the counting of votes progresses, early trends indicate a mixed performance for major political parties across various states, with significant leads and trailing margins shaping the political landscape. The final results will offer a clearer picture as more votes are counted and trends solidify.

