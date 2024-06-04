Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Mayawati's BSP Faces Unprecedented Decline in Uttar Pradesh Elections

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) led by Mayawati has failed to secure a single seat in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. This outcome marks a significant departure from the 2019 general elections, where the BSP, in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP), managed to win 10 seats, reaffirming its position as a key player representing the Dalit community.

The BSP’s strategy this time around appeared aimed at undermining the opposition coalition’s prospects, but the results tell a different story. The Samajwadi Party emerged as the largest party in the state, while the Congress, in partnership with the SP, also performed notably better, highlighting the diminishing influence of Mayawati’s leadership.

In the 2014 general elections, the BSP drew a blank, but bounced back in 2019 by securing 10 out of the 38 seats it contested as part of an alliance. The party’s vote share of over 19% underscored a loyal voter base that had consistently supported Mayawati, maintaining her relevance in Uttar Pradesh’s political landscape.

Also read: Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: BJP’s Campaign Strategy Fails to Dislodge TMC in West Bengal; Trinamool Congress Leads on 30 Seats

However, the recent elections presented a daunting challenge for the BSP chief. Having announced plans to contest solo, Mayawati now faces internal and external pressures. Several of her MPs have defected or indicated intentions to do so, and political rivals have accused the BSP of acting as a ‘B’ team for the BJP, further tarnishing its image. The support of her lone MLA, Uma Shankar Singh, for the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections, has only fueled these accusations.

Despite the setbacks, the BSP’s core Dalit vote bank, which comprises over 20% of the electorate in Uttar Pradesh, still holds significance. However, the BJP’s strategic appointment of Dalit leader Baby Rani Maurya as a senior minister in the state, and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav’s alliance with Chandra Sekhar Azad “Ravan”, are seen as efforts to erode Mayawati’s influence.

Watch more on Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The fallout from the recent elections has seen the majority of the BSP’s 10 MPs switching allegiances, with some joining the BJP and others moving towards the SP. Notable defections include BSP MP Ritesh Pandey from Ambedkarnagar, who joined the BJP in the presence of key party leaders. In his resignation letter, Pandey expressed frustration over the lack of communication and engagement from Mayawati and senior party members.

Furthermore, the SP’s announcement of Afzal Ansari, BSP MP from Ghazipur, as its candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, and the suspension of BSP MP Danish Ali from Amroha last year, signal a fracturing party structure.

Watch Live Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results

Show Full Article