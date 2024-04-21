Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : PM Modi: Rahul Gandhi Seeking Additional Seat Besides Wayanad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a direct aim at Rahul Gandhi, who is seeking re-election to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad, Kerala. Modi’s remarks suggest that the Congress leader may be considering another parliamentary constituency after April 26, implying a lack of confidence in retaining Wayanad. Wayanad is scheduled for polling on April 26.

In an interview with Asianet News Network, PM Modi criticized Rahul Gandhi’s delay and indecision regarding the Amethi seat, a traditional stronghold of the Congress family. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi lost Amethi to Union Minister Smriti Irani, despite contesting from two parliamentary constituencies.

Modi remarked, “The prince of Congress flees the North and takes shelter in the South. He left for Wayanad. This time, his condition is that he is waiting to announce some other seat for himself. As soon as the polling for Wayanad is done on April 26, another seat will be announced for him.”

Furthermore, PM Modi recalled a previous instance where he announced that senior Congress leaders would transition from contesting Lok Sabha elections to the Rajya Sabha, only for Sonia Gandhi, the Congress matriarch, to subsequently vacate her Lok Sabha seat for the upper house. Modi expressed confidence in the outcome this time, citing the apparent acceptance of defeat by the Congress.

Meanwhile, the Congress has yet to announce its candidate for Amethi, raising uncertainty about Rahul Gandhi’s candidacy in the constituency he has previously won three times. Rahul Gandhi has indicated that he will defer to the decision of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on this matter.

Speculation surrounds the possibility of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contesting from Rae Bareli, Sonia Gandhi’s former constituency. However, the Congress has stated that decisions regarding both seats will be made at the “appropriate time.”

The delay and uncertainty surrounding Rahul Gandhi’s candidacy in Amethi have drawn mockery from the BJP and other parties within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

While Wayanad is set for polling on April 26, Amethi will go to the polls on May 20. The Congress, in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP), is contesting 17 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi also criticized state governments engaged in conflicts with their respective state Governors, emphasizing the need to uphold the dignity of constitutional posts. He highlighted the importance of maintaining respect for constitutional positions, including that of the Governor.