Lok Sabha elections 2024: Akhilesh, Rahul Vow At First Joint UP Rally

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joined forces for the first joint election rally of the INDIA bloc ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The rally, held in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha on Saturday, saw both leaders launching a scathing attack on the ruling BJP over various issues, including electoral bonds, farmers’ concerns, and unemployment.

During the rally, Yadav and Gandhi pledged to revoke the Agniveer scheme and conduct a caste census in the state if the INDIA bloc assumes power at the Centre post the Lok Sabha elections. The Agniveer scheme, announced by the Centre, pertains to the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, Navy, and Air Force on a four-year contract basis.

Addressing the crowd, Akhilesh Yadav mocked the BJP’s electoral prospects, proclaiming that the winds of change from western Uttar Pradesh would sweep across the nation, reshaping not only Uttar Pradesh but also ousting the BJP from power. He took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s previous remarks, stating that the BJP’s promises had turned out to be a “flop show.”

Yadav emphasized that the 2024 elections would determine the future of the people and subsequent generations. He criticized the BJP’s purported intentions to seek a two-thirds majority to alter the Constitution, asserting the importance of upholding Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar’s Constitution for the rights and respect of citizens.

Rahul Gandhi, in his speech, accused Prime Minister Modi of favoring industrialists while neglecting the poor and marginalized sections of society. He announced a new scheme called “First job confirmed,” aimed at providing apprenticeship opportunities to graduates and diploma holders, along with a stipend of Rs 1 lakh.

Gandhi pledged to scrap the Agniveer scheme, increase MNREGA wages, double the honorarium for Anganwadi workers, and establish a commission to study and implement schemes for farmers. He criticized the BJP for favoring a few wealthy individuals at the expense of the masses and pledged to implement the Mahalaxmi Scheme to provide financial assistance to women from poor families.

The electoral battle in Amroha primarily involves candidates like Kanwar Singh Tanwar of the BJP, Danish Ali of the Congress, and Mujahid Husain of the BSP. The second phase of voting, covering eight parliamentary constituencies, including Amroha, is scheduled for April 26.