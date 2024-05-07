'BJP Will Win Fetching Majpority Seats' : BS Yediyurappa Exclusive On NewsX

Amid the whirlwind of the third phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on May 7, the spotlight shines on 94 seats across 11 states and Union Territories. The day kicked off with the solemn ritual of casting votes, with prominent figures stepping forward to exercise their democratic right. Among them, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his mark from the heartland of Ahemedabad, Gujarat.

In the midst of this electoral fervor, the corridors of power hummed with anticipation as former Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa, took a moment to share his insights exclusively with NewsX. His words, echoing amidst the buzz of democracy in action, carry the weight of experience and the pulse of the people.

When asked about giving a glimpse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that, Prime Minister Modi’s leadership is truly making waves! Winning over 400 seats would indeed be a remarkable feat, showcasing a widespread endorsement of his vision and policies. And the anticipation in Karnataka adds another layer of excitement. It’s intriguing to consider the potential dynamics between the BJP and JDS, especially if they do end up securing a significant number of constituencies together. The political landscape seems to be evolving in fascinating ways!

Which States & UTs Are Going To Vote in Phase 3?

Goa: Both of the coastal state’s seats

Chhattisgarh: 7 of the central state’s 11 seats

Karnataka: 14 of the southern state’s 28 seats

Gujarat: 25 of the western state’s 26 seats

Uttar Pradesh: 10 of the northern state’s 80 seats

Madhya Pradesh: 9 of the central state’s 29 seats

Assam: 4 of the northeastern state’s 14 seats

Bihar: 5 of the eastern state’s 40 seats

Maharashtra: 11 of the western state’s 48 seats

West Bengal: 4 of the eastern state’s 42 seats

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: Both of the union territory’s seats

Which Parties Rule The States That Vote In Phase 3?

The BJP governs Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The party also governs Maharashtra and Bihar in alliances. Speaking of Congress, the party has a majority in Karnataka. Speaking of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, the President appoints an administrator. West Bengal is governed by the All India Trinamool Congress Party, a member of the INDIA alliance.