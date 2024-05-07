PM Modi Forecasts Victory for NDA, Invokes 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar' Slogan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, expressed confidence that the BJP-led National Democraatic Allince (NDA) was destined for a resounding victory. He reiterated the party is slogan,m vowing ‘Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar’ (Modi government once again) while addressing a massive public gathering in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.

In the same address, PM Modi took an opportunity to criticise the opposition alliance. Referring to INDIA, he stated that their fate was sealed in the early phases of the elections. He asserted that the NDA had triumphed in the first phase, decimated the opposition in the second phase, and predicted a complete wipeout in the ongoing third phase.

#WATCH | During a public gathering in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says “Congress is silent but today one of its allies confirmed the intentions of INDI alliance. Their leader who is in jail in connection with the fodder scam and has been punished by the… https://t.co/DB02bUrvSZ pic.twitter.com/Fkf7WVkqe7 — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024

PM Modi went on to, then, lauded the women present in the gathering. He appreciated their traditional attire and their vibrant presence at the gathering. He emphasized the significance of their participation in the democratic process, equating it to a celebration of democracy.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi fulfilled his civic duty by casting his vote in his home state of Gujarat before traveling to Dhar. He emphasized the importance of active citizen involvement in the electoral process, likening the atmosphere to a familial celebration.

Also read: Jaishankar Affirms India’s Resolute And Equitable Path Towards A Digitalized Future

The ongoing third phase of polling includes nine parliamentary seats in Madhya Pradesh, namely Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh, and Betul. Dhar itself will go to the polls in the fourth phase, along with seven other constituencies, on May 13, marking the final phase of polling in the state for the 18th Lok Sabha.

Madhya Pradesh is a crucial battleground with 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, ranking sixth among all states in terms of representation in the Lower House. Out of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved.

The state has witnessed polling across four phases, with the first and second phases held on April 19 and 26 respectively. The counting of votes for all phases is slated for June 4, with anticipation high for the outcome that will determine the next government at the center.