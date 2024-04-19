Lok Sabha Elections 2024: West Bengal records 77.57 per cent voter turnout

As the first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections unfolds across various states and union territories, West Bengal emerges at the forefront with a notable voter turnout. According to data released by the Election Commission of India, West Bengal recorded a significant voting percentage of 77.57% as of 5 pm.

Tripura follows closely behind with a polling percentage of 76.10%, while other states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Chhattisgarh registered percentages of 63.92%, 70.77%, and 63.41%, respectively. Notably, Jammu and Kashmir recorded a turnout of 65.08%, Madhya Pradesh at 63.25%, and Manipur at 68.58%.

Meghalaya and Puducherry witnessed high voter participation with percentages of 69.91% and 72.84%, respectively. However, voting was comparatively lower in states like Uttar Pradesh (57.54%), Bihar (46.32%), and Maharashtra (54.85%) till 5 pm.

In Tamil Nadu, where all 39 Lok Sabha seats are up for grabs, the voting percentage stood at 62.08%. Similarly, Uttarakhand, with polling on all five parliamentary seats, recorded a turnout of 53.56%.

The first phase of polling also saw varied participation in states like Rajasthan (50.27%), Andaman and Nicobar islands (56.87%), and Lakshadweep (59.02%). Meanwhile, Sikkim reported a voting percentage of 68.06%, aligning with Arunachal Pradesh’s figure.

Overall, voting is underway for 102 seats in this phase of the Lok Sabha election, encompassing states and union territories such as Assam, Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and more.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the parties forming the INDIA bloc are in contention, with the former seeking a third consecutive term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, while the latter aims to challenge its incumbency.

This phase marks polling in 21 states and union territories, with a single-phase completion in Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

However, Bihar, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh will witness voting across all seven phases starting April 19, as per the Election Commission’s schedule announced on March 16.

Alongside the Lok Sabha polls, by-elections for 26 assembly constituencies will also be conducted, intensifying the democratic exercise across the country. The culmination of this electoral journey will come with the announcement of results on June 4, determining the composition of the 18th Lok Sabha.