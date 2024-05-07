Rahul Gandhi most recently stirred a controversy concerning the appointment of vice-chancellors in reputed universities and before the controversy could die down, the Congress Leader is again making headlines which has not gone down well with the Internet.

A controversial video purportedly showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi using a SAT anecdote to illustrate the concept of merit in India has sparked controversy. In the video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen sitting with a group of individuals saying that “white people failed the SAT exam when black people prepared the question paper,” while discussing merit and reservation in the country.

For the unversed, SAT is a standardized test widely used by universities and colleges, primarily in the United States, as part of their admissions process.

What Did Rahul Gandhi Say?

Now, according to the video, Rahul Gandhi shared the anecdote to highlight bias in notions of merit. He allegedly stated, “Blacks and the Spanish origin people are not considered to be good at taking the exam. The whites excel at it. One day, a professor suggested that let the blacks set the paper and whites write the exam. You know what happened? All the whites failed in the exam!”

In the video, Rahul Gandhi further remarked, “Merit depends on who controls the system.”

“Merit is dependent on who controls the system,” and proposed, “If you’re suggesting that Dalits fail exams set by upper castes, then let’s try something different: let Dalits set the exam papers and have upper castes take the exam.”

Rahul Gandhi on JEE NEET Merit, Affirmative Action & reservations. pic.twitter.com/rMNRljB5SD — Navneet (@NavneetSiingh__) May 6, 2024

How’s The Internet Reacting To Rahul Gandhi’s Video?

Definitely this guy will take our country to 100yeare back.. by mistake if won.. Total scrap material 🙏🏻 — Bunny Prasanth (@bunnyprasanth) May 7, 2024

No his idea is definetly good as a politician politically he nailed it with Dalits — sandeep (@sandy17354387) May 7, 2024

When you go through certain legacy national or regional political leaders statements,you understand the reason why India is taking time to become a developed country.Their statements represent their/party’s thought process.Luckily Indians are understanding their intentions#india — SravanP (@SravanClpm) May 7, 2024

It’s ok in politics because Daliths may understand their problems. But the comparison of paper setting and the results does not make any sense. I think, Dalits can be there in premium institutes too n they might have set the paper too. The politicians are dividing the people. — Raja Sekhar (@RajaBandreddy) May 7, 2024

The new controversy comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, May 6 said Congress will remove 50 per cent cap on reservation “in the interest of the people,” if voted to power at the Centre. “I want to tell you from this stage that leave aside (talk of) snatching reservation, we are going to raise it above 50 per cent. The court has contained the reservation limit at 50 per cent,” said Rahul Gandhi during an election rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam.