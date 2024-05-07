 High Voter Turnout Recorded in Third Phase of Lok Sabha Elections; West Bengal and Goa Lead

West Bengal and Goa emerge as frontrunners in voter turnout, with 49.27% and 49.04% respectively in the third phase of the Lok Sabha Election, according to data provided by the Election Commission of India.

Chhattisgarh is also witnessing significant voter participation, recording a high turnout of 46.14%. However, Maharashtra reports the lowest turnout at 31.55% as of 1 pm.

Voting percentages for other states participating in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls are as follows: Assam—45.88%, Bihar—36.69%, Gujarat—37.83%, Karnataka—41.59%, Madhya Pradesh—44.67%, and Uttar Pradesh—38.12%. Additionally, the Union Territory Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have recorded a turnout of 39.94%.

The overall voter turnout in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections was over 67%, indicating a robust engagement in the democratic process.

Leaders from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other political parties have urged voters to participate actively in the electoral process, emphasizing the significance of exercising their franchise.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, the Prime Minister urged voters to turn out in large numbers.

In this phase, more than 1300 candidates, including approximately 120 women, are contesting for various seats. A total of 17.24 crore voters are eligible to cast their franchise across 1.85 lakh polling stations.

Prominent leaders participating in today’s electoral battle include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Madhya Pradesh chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Digvijaya Singh, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav, and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, among others.

However, voting for Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat has been postponed to the sixth phase on May 25 by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Originally, voting was scheduled for 94 Lok Sabha seats in the third phase.

The Lok Sabha elections are being conducted across seven phases, from April 19 to June 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4.