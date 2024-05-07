Yogi Adityanath Rebukes Lalu Yadav's Call for Muslim Reservations, Alleges Threat to Existing Quotas

In a sharp rebuke to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s advocacy for Muslim reservations, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reiterated concerns over potential encroachments on existing quotas for Dalits, Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Adityanath’s comments come amidst a charged political climate, with the specter of reservation politics taking center stage in Bihar’s electoral discourse.

“PM Modi is also saying that the parties of the INDI Alliance will try to make a dent in the reservation of Dalits, SCs, and OBCs. When the Congress-led UPA government was in power, these people formed the Ranganath Mishra Committee and the Sachar Committee,” asserted CM Yogi, citing historical precedents to underscore his concerns. He referenced past initiatives, such as the Ranganath Mishra Committee’s recommendation to allocate 6% reservation for Muslims out of the existing 27%, which faced opposition from the BJP.

Highlighting further attempts to alter reservation dynamics, Adityanath condemned efforts to include certain Muslim castes in Scheduled Castes and Tribal Castes, citing opposition from Babasaheb Ambedkar to religion-based reservation. His remarks underscore the ideological fault lines shaping the reservation debate, with implications for social justice and equitable representation.

Earlier today, RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav reiterated his support for Muslim reservations, sparking intensified scrutiny and debate over the issue. Yadav’s remarks follow allegations by Home Minister Amit Shah, who accused the Congress of granting reservations to Muslims at the expense of existing quotas for SCs, STs, and OBCs in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has seized upon the Muslim reservation issue, aggressively incorporating it into their electoral messaging. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview with Times Now, emphasized the principle of inclusivity in reservation policies, asserting that benefits should extend to all marginalized communities, irrespective of religious affiliations.

“I have never said that Muslims won’t get reservations. All I’m saying is that religion cannot be the base of providing reservation. Poor in the country include all Hindus, Christians, and Parsis; all should get the benefits of reservations,” affirmed the PM, reaffirming his commitment to equitable opportunities for all.

As Bihar’s electoral saga unfolds, with Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent address in Ujiyarpur stoking the flames of reservation discourse, the stakes remain high. The upcoming phases of polling will test the resilience of competing political narratives, as parties vie for electoral supremacy amidst complex socio-political fault lines.