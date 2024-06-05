Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 | Maha' Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Wishes to Resign, CM Shinde Said Would Talk to Him, While Opposition Calls it Mere Drama

The political chaos from last 24 hours seems to be mounting as now Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has offered that he will resign from his post.

Fadnavis this decision comes on above of BJP’s excruciating pain after suffering major setback in yesterday’s 2024 Lok Sabha results.

Eknath Shinde’s reaction on Fadnavis wish to Resign

In a statement he said, “failures must not discourage us and it is a temporary success to try to get votes by misleading the public”.

“I will be speaking to Devendraji soon. We have worked together in the past and we will keep on working in the future. It is a temporary success to try to get votes by misleading the public… We are moving forward with a development agenda. We have collectively failed to counter the false claims of the opposition,” Eknath Shinde said in the statement.

Hitting out at the Opposition, Eknath Shinde said, “The false narrative that the constitution will change, hurt us. The opposition was shouting ‘Modi hatao’. Voters, however, people of India kept them away from power”

Opposition Reaction on Fadnavis resignation offer

Congress calls Devendra’s wish to resign as just a mere show and drama.

Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said that Fadnavis is running an “unconstitutional govt.” and publicly said that he has formed govt. on the broken pieces of two parties.

“His wish to resign is just drama. You (Fadnavis) used official machinery to give the breakaway factions of Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party the (original) party symbol and name. But the people have now expressed their opinion about who these two parties belong to. Will (Prime Minister) Modi resign?” he asked in a statement.

Whereas, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar)spokesperson Mahesh Tapase claimed that Fadnavis had proposed to resign because he intended to make chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Ajit Pawar quit.

The votes of the Shiv Sena led by Shinde and Ajit Pawar’s NCP did not get transferred to the BJP, Tapase said. “The BJP which wanted to destroy Sharad Pawar politically has fallen flat on its face,” he added.

Fueling the drama even more, Congress leader and leader of opposition in the assembly Vijay Wadettiwar said Fadnavis was a very capable leader who wanted to become chief minister when the BJP-Shiv Sena government was formed in 2022, but ended up becoming a deputy CM.

Maharashtra Brief Result Breakdown

The BJP and allies got 17 seats in Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra, with the BJP’s tally dwindling by less than half compared to 2019, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) won 30 of the 48 seats.

Fadnavis on Wednesday said he took full responsibility for the BJP’s poor performance and would request the party leadership to relieve him of government duties so that he could focus on the assembly polls.

