‘Modi Ko Gaali’ Epic Hit Back | The Prime Minister's Interview

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to iTV Network about how a ‘weak’ Opposition in the country will go to any lengths to gain publicity, even if it meant abusing the country’s Prime Minister.

In an exclusive conversation, the Prime Minister spoke to Rishabh Gulati, Editor-in-Chief, NewsX, Aishwarya Pandit Sharma of The Sunday Guardian and Rana Yashwant, Editor-in-Chief, India News, and took the Opposition party leaders head on for their ‘unwarranted attacks’ on him.

‘Now abusing Modi is one such antic, where, if nothing else, they are guaranteed publicity. Even a small-time politician, if he bad-mouths me, will get about an hour of media attention. Perhaps they see Modi as a ladder to climb up in their political career,’ PM Modi said.

He accused the Opposition of making fresh attempts every day to acquire media space, be it by making videos, nonsensical statements, or behaving in a way that people don’t normally behave.

‘They do this to acquire space in the media.’ PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that there is a need to examine the country’s administration from 2004 to 2014 to understand the Opposition.

‘The Opposition has not been able to play a strong role. Even as the Opposition, the way they are falling apart, they did not play a constructive role of any kind.’

PM Modi rued that the Opposition parties had failed to bring serious issues to the public attention.

‘They thought that by their antics, taking up space in the media, they would be able to keep their boat afloat,’ he said.

He ridiculed the Opposition and said that their leaders had hit a new low. ‘They are making nonsensical statements and videos. They behaving in a way that people don’t normally, just to stay in the news.’

