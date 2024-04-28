PM Modi Scheduled To Deliver Four Large Rallies In North Karnataka Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to engage in a series of rallies across the North Karnataka region, encompassing Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, and Ballari, on Sunday. These public addresses are aimed at bolstering the efforts of the BJP state unit to consolidate votes in this pivotal area.

Former Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar and other notable figures extended a warm welcome to the Prime Minister upon his arrival at Kundanagari Belgaum for the Lok Sabha election campaign on Saturday night.

The recent voting in Karnataka saw 14 Lok Sabha seats out of the total 28 being contested on Friday. The remaining 14 seats are slated for polling on May 7, including constituencies such as Bagalkot, Belgaum, Bidar, Bijapur, Chikkodi, Davanagere, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ballari, Koppal, Raichur, Shimoga, and Uttara Kannada.

Karnataka has historically been a stronghold for the BJP in Lok Sabha elections, with the party securing a dominant victory in the 2019 polls by winning 25 out of the 28 seats. Conversely, the Congress managed to secure only one seat. As the BJP aims to replicate its previous success, the Congress is striving to maintain its relevance in the state’s political landscape.

In Karnataka, the alliance between the Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities holds significant sway in shaping the state’s political dynamics. The collective influence of these communities has the potential to significantly impact the outcome of elections.

Notably, the Lingayat community constitutes the largest population in Karnataka, while the Vokkaliga community ranks second. Prominent political figures such as JDS chief HD Deve Gowda and Congress state president DK Shivakumar hail from the Vokkaliga community.

As the state gears up for the third phase of polling on May 7, encompassing 94 constituencies across 12 states and union territories, the political landscape remains dynamic and fiercely contested. The results of these elections are scheduled to be announced on June 4.