Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Address Election Rallies in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up to address poll rallies in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan today, as part of his campaign ahead of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi shared his itinerary on his social media handle on X, announcing his plans to visit Tonk-Sawaimadhopur in Rajasthan at approximately 10:45 am, followed by Janjgir-Champa in Chhattisgarh at around 2:45 pm, and concluding the day’s rallies in Mahasamund around 5 pm.

लोकसभा चुनाव में भाजपा-एनडीए को देश में हर तरफ जनता-जनार्दन का अपार समर्थन मिल रहा है। उत्साह से भरे इसी माहौल में आज दो राज्यों के अपने परिवारजनों के बीच रहूंगा। सुबह करीब 10:45 बजे राजस्थान के टोंक-सवाईमाधोपुर, दोपहर बाद लगभग 2:45 बजे छत्तीसगढ़ के जांजगीर-चंपा और शाम करीब 5 बजे… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2024

“In the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-NDA is receiving immense support from people all over the country. Amid this atmosphere of enthusiasm, I will be among my family members in two states today,” PM Modi stated in a social media post.

The Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan are being conducted in two phases. The first phase, which included polling for 12 seats, occurred on April 19, while the remaining 13 seats will be contested in the second phase on April 26. The votes will be counted on June 4.

Similarly, in Chhattisgarh, the Lok Sabha elections are taking place in three phases. Voting for one parliamentary seat was completed on April 19, with the remaining 10 seats scheduled for polling on April 26 and May 7.

In the previous 2019 elections, the BJP secured a significant victory in Rajasthan, winning 24 out of 25 seats. Hanuman Beniwal of the Rashtriya Loktrantrik Party also secured one seat.

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP secured 9 out of 11 Lok Sabha seats, while the Congress managed to win only 2 seats.

The ongoing Lok Sabha elections of 2024, which commenced on April 19 and will conclude on June 1, involve citizens casting their votes for 543 seats. A party must secure a minimum of 272 seats to form the government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting for a third term in this election.

The results of the Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be announced on June 4, determining the composition of the new government based on the electoral outcome.