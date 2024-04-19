Rajyavender Singh Rathor Shares On What Are The Key Concerns In Ranjasthan | NewsX Exclusive

On the first day of the largest election in the world, Lok Sabha Elections 2024, NewsX brings in ground reports from Rajasthan’s Jaipur. In a conversation with the BJP MP and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Department of Rajasthan, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore speaks exclusively with NewsX.

Here’s are the excerpts of the exclusive interview:

What factors will influence your decision as you vote this time, compared to when you were a candidate in the last election?

Today, we are all candidates, the lotus symbol is campaigned for by us consistently, regardless of the individual or appearance. But every time a thought arises, every time a commitment is made, it is aimed at strengthening India with transparency, at strengthening Rajasthan, whether voting as a candidate or as a minister.

As was mentioned already, this is not an ordinary election, it is not a local election for brothers or nephews, it is not a village council election, infact it is a national election, and at a juncture where the nation is being led in the global race.

It is assured that by 2029, India will be made the 3rd most powerful economy, and who it will ultimately be built by, our voters will decide. So those who are listening to this, are the creators, and it is PM Modi ji’s guarantee.

What are the key concerns on people’s minds as you engage with them on the ground?

So, 75% of the population lives in rural areas, and the PM has already made it clear that there are mainly four segments: women, youth, farmers, and the poor.

PM Modi is empowering these categories of people, and as the country becomes economically stronger, that power translates into benefits for the people. This empowerment is not for votes, but to empower them so that they can contribute to nation-building. The government is known to be the most transparent government that has been there, and in the course of the next five years, there is going to be a massive transformation, just as the transformation over the last 10 years has been visible. By 2047, we aim to be a developed nation.

However, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, transitioning from a candidate to a voter and now serving as a minister in the Rajasthan government, emphasizes the unity prevailing among all, rallying under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. His words reflect a commitment to collective action and a shared vision for progress. Reporting from Jaipur Rural, Uday Pratap Singh provides these updates.