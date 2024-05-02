Covid Vaccine Certificate No Longer Features PM Modi's Picture, Here's WHY

Following AstraZeneca’s admission regarding Covishield’s potential link to Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS), Indians were surprised to find Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph absent from their COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

Many rushed to check their certificates upon hearing the news, only to discover the sudden removal of PM Modi’s image. However, a quote attributed to him, “Together, India will defeat COVID-19,” still remains on the certificate, albeit without his name.

Social media platforms buzzed with users sharing their observations. Sandeep Manudhane, for instance, posted his certificate online, noting the absence of PM Modi’s photo and sparking discussions.

Others also gave remark:

Speculation arose regarding the removal of PM Modi’s photo, especially after AstraZeneca’s acknowledgment of Covishield’s rare adverse effect.

The Real Truth:

However, officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare clarified that the removal was due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in effect for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls 2024.

This isn’t the first time PM Modi’s photograph has been absent from vaccination certificates. In 2022, it was removed from certificates in several states as per the Election Commission of India’s directive before state assembly elections. Similarly, in 2021, controversy erupted over PM Modi’s photo on certificates, which even led to a legal dispute in the Kerala High Court.