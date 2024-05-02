Covid Vaccine Certificate No Longer Features PM Modi's Picture, Here's WHY

Following AstraZeneca’s admission regarding Covishield’s potential link to Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS), Indians were surprised to find Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph absent from their COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

Many rushed to check their certificates upon hearing the news, only to discover the sudden removal of PM Modi’s image. However, a quote attributed to him, “Together, India will defeat COVID-19,” still remains on the certificate, albeit without his name.

Social media platforms buzzed with users sharing their observations. Sandeep Manudhane, for instance, posted his certificate online, noting the absence of PM Modi’s photo and sparking discussions.

Modi ji no more visible on Covid Vaccine certificates Just downloaded to check – yes, his pic is gone 😂#Covishield #vaccineSideEffects #Nomorepicture #CovidVaccines pic.twitter.com/nvvnI9ZqvC — Sandeep Manudhane (@sandeep_PT) May 1, 2024

Others also gave remark:

Now that #AstraZeneca has admitted their Covid vaccine (manufactured in India as Covishield) causes heart attacks, suddenly Modi’s photo is no longer available on the vaccine certificate. My colleague @Mhatre_Sheetal downloaded hers again to check and sure enough Modi’s picture… pic.twitter.com/O49EUgLomi — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) May 2, 2024

Stop spreading fake news, Congress coolie. There is no picture on COVID vaccine certificates because Model Code of Conduct is in force and the Ministry of Health has applied a filter to exclude his picture from the certificate. Earlier too, during state elections, this happened pic.twitter.com/U7zai1Qf9K — Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) May 1, 2024

I HAD to check this myself! Ze Führer’s photo has disappeared from the certificate after the dangerous side effects of covid vaccine and the Electoral Bonds link to some of the companies has come out! As I always say: He neither has the courage nor the capability of Hitler!

😂 pic.twitter.com/YOWvZrjfOJ — Adheesh T (@Ad_Tel_210168) May 1, 2024

Speculation arose regarding the removal of PM Modi’s photo, especially after AstraZeneca’s acknowledgment of Covishield’s rare adverse effect.

The Real Truth:

However, officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare clarified that the removal was due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in effect for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls 2024.

This isn’t the first time PM Modi’s photograph has been absent from vaccination certificates. In 2022, it was removed from certificates in several states as per the Election Commission of India’s directive before state assembly elections. Similarly, in 2021, controversy erupted over PM Modi’s photo on certificates, which even led to a legal dispute in the Kerala High Court.