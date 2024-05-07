Shivraj Singh Chouhan Forecasts BJP Victory in 2024 Elections, Highlights Ladli Behna's Impact in Vidisha | NewsX Exclusive

As the political fervor intensifies in the heart of India, Vidisha Constituency in Madhya Pradesh braces itself for the crucial third phase of elections slated for May 7. Amidst the electoral buzz, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, sat down for an exclusive interview with NewsX, sharing insights and predictions ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections of 2024.

“BJP will win more than 400 seats”

In an exclusive with NewsX, the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan affirmed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections of 2024 owing to the loyalty and belief that the people of the country have towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When asked about the number of seats that the party is expected to win in this term of the Lok Sabha Elections as compared to the 28 seats won Lok Sabha elections in the years 2019, the former CM asserted that the party is expected to win 29 seats in the 2024 elections.

“Always had the blessing from Ladli Behna”

During the interview, Shivraj Singh Chouhan also shed light on the significant presence of Ladli behna at the election venues in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh He emphasized the enduring support and blessings the party receives from the sisters,”We’ve always had the blessings from Ladli Behna and we still have their blessings.”

The Ladli Behna Yojana in Madhya Pradesh was a scheme introduced by the former Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, aimed at provideing financial assistance to women in the state. The scheme underscored that eligible women were to receive ₹1250 as economic support every month which will directly be transferred to their bank accounts. This initiative played a significant role in empowering women financially and reducing their dependency on others for meeting their financial needs.

“Congress leaders are lying”

The former CM, further took the opportunity to take a dig at the Congress Party leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He stated that the Congress leaders are trying to mislead and confuse the citizens but the the people will not be misled. “Congress is trying to divert the elections from the main important issues,” Shivraj Singh claims that Rahul Gandhi fakes it when he shows the copy of the constitution in every gathering and that he has been lying to the people.

“Ladli Lakshmi and Ladli behna are eager to vote for bhaiya(Shivraj Singh)”

In a significant addittion to the conversation, NewsX also got an excusive from the former CM’s wife, Sadhna Singh. The latter highlighted how she took care of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as a party worker as well during the campaigns before the elections. She shared her perspective on the campaign trail, highlighting the overwhelming response that was garnered by the rallies and campaigns from the people. “Everybody willing wishes to vote for Sahaba (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) including all the brothers, sisters and seniour citizens. There is a wave amidst the mothers and sisters that they want to vote for their brother(Shivraj Singh),” Sadhana Singh said. Upon being asked about the impact of the presence of Ladli Lakshmi and Ladli behna, the former CM’s wife underscored its significant influence on galvanizing support for her husband, resonating with the sentiments of sisters eager to support the former Chief Minister. She maintained that the sisters are very enthusiastic to vote for the former CM.

In the midst of the political narratives and electoral fervor, Vidisha emerges as a microcosm of India’s democratic spirit, where the voices of its citizens echo with anticipation and resolve. With the BJP’s stalwart, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, at the forefront, buoyed by the support of Ladli behna and the electorate’s unwavering trust, the stage is set for a pivotal electoral showdown. As the nation awaits the outcome of the Lok Sabha Elections of 2024, Vidisha stands as a testament to the democratic ethos, where every vote resonates with the collective aspirations and dreams of a nation on the cusp of a new dawn.

