Sunita Kejriwal Leads Roadshow To Rally Support For AAP Candidate

Sunita Kejriwal, passionately addressed a gathering during a roadshow in Delhi, asserting Arvind Kejriwal, resilience in the face of adversity. She condemned what she termed as unjust incarceration, highlighting concerns over the denial of necessary medical treatment during his detention.

Expressing solidarity with her husband, Sunita Kejriwal emphasized the unwavering support of the people towards Arvind Kejriwal, likening him to a lion, unbreakable and resolute. She attributed his imprisonment to his initiatives for public welfare, such as building schools, providing free electricity, and establishing Mohalla Clinics.

अरविंद केजरीवाल शेर हैं शेर। उन्हें कोई झुका नहीं सकता, कोई तोड़ नहीं सकता। अरविंद केजरीवाल भारत मां के सच्चे लाल हैं। आज मैं भारत मां की बेटी आपसे निवेदन करती हूं कि भारत मां को तानाशाही से बचा लो। 25 मई को आप अपने वोट की ताकत से भारत मां को तानाशाही की जंजीरों से आजाद करा लो।… pic.twitter.com/raHSW0wAny — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 27, 2024

Standing amidst the crowd in the Kondli area of East Delhi, Sunita Kejriwal, with folded hands, appealed for support for the AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar. Her presence symbolized the continued commitment of the Kejriwal family towards the political aspirations of the people.

Echoing similar sentiments, Atishi, a Delhi Minister and AAP leader, highlighted the overwhelming response of the masses, demonstrating their solidarity with Arvind Kejriwal despite attempts to hinder his campaigning through legal actions.

Gopal Rai, another Delhi Minister and AAP leader, echoed the public sentiment, stating that the people of Delhi were dismayed by the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal. He emphasized the commencement of the AAP’s campaign for the third phase of elections, asserting that the BJP’s apprehension of AAP’s growing influence was evident.

In a legal development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against his arrest, citing non-cooperation despite multiple summons. The ED claimed to possess incriminating evidence indicating Kejriwal’s involvement in activities related to money laundering.

Kejriwal’s legal battle ensued as he challenged his arrest and subsequent remand by the ED. His plea, alleging political vendetta, was countered by the Delhi High Court, which upheld his detention due to repeated non-compliance with summons, dismissing claims of special privilege as Chief Minister.

The arrest, stemming from a probe into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, remains a contentious issue, with legal battles intensifying amid broader political ramifications.

This comprehensive account encapsulates the fervent support for Arvind Kejriwal amidst legal challenges, underscoring the ongoing political dynamics in Delhi.