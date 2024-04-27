In response to the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) debuted a new campaign anthem titled “Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se.” This rap-style song was launched at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday.

MUST WATCH🔥👇 AAP’s Campaign Song For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Is OUT NOW 🎶🎵#AAPKaCampaignSong pic.twitter.com/8dJPAhN3wx — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 25, 2024

The campaign anthem, “Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se,” was crafted by Dilip Pandey, an AAP MLA and the party’s chief whip in the assembly. Praising Pandey’s multifaceted talents, a user on X (formerly Twitter) commended, “AAP Timarpur MLA @dilipkpandey, known for his contributions during the challenging #Covid era, has written the lyrics and lent his voice to the AAP’s campaign anthem. It’s truly a rap!”

AAP Timarpur MLA @dilipkpandey who is remembered for his work during the tough #Covid days , has penned the lyrics and lent his voice to the #AAP‘s campaign song. It is actually a rap ! https://t.co/J5V6cZtO3Y — Rupashree Nanda (@rupashreenanda) April 25, 2024

“Ek number party ek number song (Number one party, number one song),” remarked a YouTube commenter under the video. However, another user on X expressed skepticism about the song’s broad appeal, suggesting, “The rap song has good content but lacks mass appeal. It should have been an emotional song so that people could relate to Kejriwal’s incarceration.”