Actor-Director Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajnikanth Officially File For Divorce Two Years After Separation

Kollywood’s most loved couple has officially called it quits. Superstar Rajnikanth’s younger daughter, Director Aishwarya Rajinikanth, and actor-director Dhanush have filed for divorce at the Chennai family court recently. According to a report by India Today, the duo has filed the petition under Section 13 B for divorce by mutual consent and their case will be heard soon. Although no reason for the separation or the divorce was specified by the two, it was reported that irreconcilable differences were a major cause.

The news of their divorce has came two years after their separation. The two had announced their decision to part ways in January 2022 and had living separately since then. Dhanush had shared in a note on X (previously Twitter) on January 17, 2022, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D.”

A similar post was shared by Aishwarya Rajnikanth on her social media page, however, the two had requested privacy to deal with their separation. At that time, their announcement had been a huge shock to their followers especially due to the chemistry that both of them had on and off the screen. Nonetheless, the duo had decided to co-parent their sons, Yatra and Linga, upon separation.

On the work front, Aishwarya made her directorial comeback with ‘Lal Salaam’ after their separation. The movie featured Rajinikanth in an extended cameo. Meanwhile, Dhanush gave a shout-out to the film as well and Dhanush has been busy with a slew of acting assignments and his directorial ventures. His upcoming film is his second directorial flick, ‘Raayan’.